TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Investment Grade Rating and Stable Outlook Confirmed by Morningstar DBRS

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) (“TPVG” or the “Company”), a leading financing provider to venture growth stage companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms in technology and other high growth industries, today announced that DBRS, Inc. (“Morningstar DBRS”) has confirmed the Company’s investment grade Long-Term Issuer Rating and Long-Term Senior Debt Rating of BBB (low). Morningstar DBRS issued a statement announcing the confirmation of the rating and the Stable trend on the rating, as well as Morningstar DBRS’s underlying analysis.

“We are pleased that Morningstar DBRS has reaffirmed our investment grade rating and stable outlook,” said Mike L. Wilhelms, chief financial officer of TPVG. “We remain focused on drawing on our strong liquidity position and financial flexibility to capitalize on attractive lending opportunities aimed at further diversifying and growing the portfolio over the long-term.”

The investment grade credit rating from Morningstar DBRS reflects, among other things, TPVG’s solid and established franchise via its relationship with the TriplePoint Capital global venture lending platform, an improved leverage profile, TPVG’s return to profitability in 2024, and its resilient funding related to the renewal of its $300 million revolving credit facility in 2024 and $50 million private notes offering in 2025. Morningstar DBRS’s stable trend reflects, among other things, its expectation that TPVG will restore growth to the investment portfolio driven by TPVG’s sector rotation, which Morningstar DBRS anticipates will support improved earnings and credit performance.

ABOUT TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally-managed business development company focused on providing customized debt financing with warrants and direct equity investments primarily to venture growth stage companies in technology and other high growth industries backed by a select group of venture capital firms. The Company’s sponsor, TriplePoint Capital, is a Sand Hill Road-based global investment platform which provides customized debt financing, leasing, direct equity investments and other complementary solutions to venture capital-backed companies in technology and other high growth industries at every stage of their development with unparalleled levels of creativity, flexibility and service. For more information about TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., visit https://www.tpvg.com. For more information about TriplePoint Capital, visit https://www.triplepointcapital.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, investment activity, financial condition or results of operations and involve a number of substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company’s control. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual events, investment activity, performance, condition or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including as a result of changes in economic, market or other conditions, and the impact of such changes on the Company’s and its portfolio companies’ results of operations and financial condition, and those factors described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect actual events and the Company’s performance and financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein, is or will be included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s opinions only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

In addition, any rating from Morningstar DBRS, or any other rating agency, is subject to revision, suspension or withdrawal at any time, and is not a recommendation to buy sell or hold the Company’s securities.