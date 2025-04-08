FINEOS and Sutherland Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Absence Solutions for U.S. Employee Benefit Carriers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINEOS Corporation Ltd (ASX FCL), a global leader in core systems for life, accident, and health insurers, and Sutherland, a global leader in business and digital transformation and an insurance TPA, today announced a strategic partnership to redefine absence and leave management for U.S. employee benefit carriers.

As insurers navigate complex regulatory landscapes, shifting workforce dynamics, and rising customer expectations, this collaboration empowers them with a comprehensive, AI-driven solution that streamlines leave administration, enhances compliance, and improves operational efficiencies. By integrating the FINEOS Absence platform, purpose-built for employee benefits, with Sutherland’s expertise in AI and automation-driven BPaaS (Business Process as a Service), the alliance will enable carriers to scale efficiently while delivering superior customer experiences.

Key Goals of the Strategic Alliance:

Accelerating market expansion with an industry-leading solution:

The partnership provides insurers with a seamlessly integrated software and services offering that modernizes leave management and helps group insurers and administrators efficiently manage employee leaves for their clients. The flexible contracting model enables smooth in-house transitions without costly or disruptive system conversions.

Driving operational efficiency and compliance:

For carriers struggling with legacy systems or fragmented leave management processes, this alliance delivers intelligent, automated workflows that enhance compliance, reduce administrative burdens, and improve overall business performance.

Scaling operations in a changing regulatory landscape:

With evolving legislation and shifting market demands, insurers need adaptable, scalable solutions. This partnership enables carriers to future-proof their absence and group benefits administration with technology that seamlessly evolves to meet regulatory requirements, ensuring long-term competitiveness in an ever-changing industry.

“This partnership is a game changer for employee benefits carriers looking for a faster, more efficient way to manage leave programs,” said Michael Kelly, Chief Executive Officer at FINEOS. “Leave management has become a ‘table stakes’ capability for insurers to remain competitive. By integrating the industry’s leading absence platform with Sutherland’s operational expertise, we offer a seamless, scalable solution that helps carriers overcome current vendor challenges and transition effortlessly to a best-in-class system.”

“The future of insurance is digital-first, and carriers need agile, intelligent solutions that deliver efficiency, compliance, and superior experiences. Our partnership with FINEOS is a strategic move to bring cutting-edge automation and process transformation to absence management, helping insurers modernize operations and create long-term value”, said Banwari Agarwal, CEO of Insurance at Sutherland.

“In today’s rapidly evolving employee benefits landscape, insurers need more than just an update—they need innovation. Leveraging our collaboration with FINEOS, we are equipping insurers with a powerful solution that enhances efficiency, elevates customer experiences, and drives long-term growth in leave management and group benefits”, said Vijay Pahuja, Global Head of Insurance at Sutherland.

About FINEOS

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident, and health insurers globally. The FINEOS Platform for Employee Benefits is purpose-built for the group, absence, and supplemental benefits market. More than forty customers in North America use the FINEOS Platform, and FINEOS serves 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S. as well as a 70% market share of group insurance in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to work with innovative, progressive insurers in North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

About Sutherland

At Sutherland, we are a leading global business and digital transformation partner. We work with iconic brands worldwide in healthcare, insurance, banking & financial services, communications, media & entertainment, technology, travel & hospitality, logistics, retail, and energy & utilities industries. We bring our clients a unique value proposition through market-leading technology and business process excellence.

Leveraging our advanced products and platforms, we drive digital transformation, optimize critical business operations, reinvent experiences, and pioneer new solutions, all provided through a seamless ‘as a service’ model.

Sutherland

Unlocking digital performance. Delivering measurable results

Know more: www.sutherlandglobal.com