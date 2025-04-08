Hestan Appliances Partners with Encompass Supply Chain Solutions as Exclusive Distributor for Replacement Parts in U.S. and Canada

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hestan Commercial Corporation, the family owned premium appliance brand for residential indoor, outdoor and commercial cooking kitchen appliances, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, a division of Parts Town Unlimited and a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain solutions, to serve as the authorized distributor for warranty and non-warranty Hestan replacement parts and accessories in the U.S. and Canada.

Under this new partnership, Encompass will manage the distribution of both warranty and non-warranty residential replacement parts and accessories for Hestan. The collaboration is aimed at enhancing parts availability and streamlining the ordering process for Hestan’s customers across North America.

“We’re excited to welcome Encompass to the Hestan family and have them help to provide an improved experience for our customers and service network,” said Jan Heck, President & CEO of Hestan. “Their expertise in supply chain management and commitment to exceptional service aligns perfectly with Hestan’s mission to deliver premium products with industry-leading support. This partnership will ensure that our customers have reliable access to the parts they need, when they need them.”

Encompass will oversee key supply chain operations for Hestan as it relates to parts and accessories, including inventory management, warehousing, fulfillment, and warranty support. To further enhance customer service, Encompass is introducing a dedicated website and toll-free support number specifically for Hestan replacement parts inquiries and orders.

“Hestan is known for its commitment to excellence in commercial and residential appliances including outdoor grills, and Encompass is excited to support their customers with seamless access to critical replacement parts,” said Joe Hurley, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Encompass. “By leveraging our extensive supply chain network, we can ensure that Hestan owners and service providers receive the high-quality parts they need to maintain and extend the life of their premium appliances.”

About Hestan

Hestan Commercial Corporation - where culinary innovation meets impeccable design. Founded by Stanley Cheng in 2013 on the principles of craftsmanship, performance, and cutting-edge technology, Hestan Commercial delivers a comprehensive range of kitchen products, including ranges, outdoor grills and commercial cooking suites. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in every piece of equipment we design and manufacture, ensuring that each product is built to meet the rigorous demands of professional kitchens.

Hestan worked with America's greatest chefs to reinvent the kitchen elevating form, function and execution with thoughtful innovation. That's why you'll find Hestan appliances in Chef Thomas Keller's acclaimed restaurants, The French Laundry, Bouchon and Per Se. And now, that level of true chef-proven performance is available for your kitchen from Hestan Indoor. Hestan cookware extends our commitment to excellence into the realm of kitchen tools, crafted with the same meticulous attention to detail. Beyond the kitchen, Hestan Vineyards reflects our passion for quality and innovation in the world of wine, located in the heart of California's renowned wine country, Napa Valley.

Our mission is to inspire and support culinary creativity, efficiency, and exceptional outcomes for all of our customers. Let's create something extraordinary together.

For more information about Hestan, please visit hestancommercial.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions

Formed in 1953, Encompass Supply Chain Solutions is one of the country's largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

In 2022, Encompass was acquired by Parts Town Unlimited, the global market leader in foodservice equipment parts distribution, to expand its residential parts division.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.