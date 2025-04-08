NinjaOne Launches Zendesk Integration to Simplify IT and Boost Productivity

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NinjaOne®, the automated endpoint management platform, today announced an integration with Zendesk that provides IT teams with a comprehensive view of their entire IT environment. IT teams can now gain real-time insights between service management and device management solutions, giving organizations comprehensive visibility and centralized workflows, resulting in more efficient, accurate, and timely support.

Ticketing and ITSM platforms are often untethered from the endpoint management solutions IT teams use to remediate user device issues. Having ticketing and ITSM tools integrated with endpoint management solutions delivers faster time to resolution, synchronized visibility and management, and greater productivity.

The NinjaOne and Zendesk integration delivers better outcomes for IT teams through:

Faster time to resolution: The integration streamlines IT operations through automation and robust workflow management. Alerts detected in NinjaOne automatically generate a ticket within Zendesk, allowing IT teams to investigate and remediate issues in real time. This accelerates the time and reduces the resources required for routine incident resolution tasks.

Synchronized visibility and management: The integration provides real-time visibility into both NinjaOne and Zendesk and includes insights for endpoint ticketing, monitoring, and management, giving IT teams a complementary view of the status of their endpoints.

Greater productivity: Automated and customizable ticket creation and resolution reduces technician administrative time, providing IT teams with a faster and simpler way to respond to end users. The integration gives technicians role-specific information (like device status) without having to leave their application, allowing them to track, triage, and resolve issues faster and more accurately.

“IT admins and technicians often face resource constraints. Our integration with NinjaOne gives them time back,” said Jason Maynard, CTO at Zendesk. “Integrating NinjaOne and Zendesk means that previously manual tasks, such as creating tickets and filling out asset management information, are now automated, simplifying day-to-day operations for technicians and allowing them to focus on strategic initiatives and overall service delivery.”

“With the NinjaOne and Zendesk integration, our team spends less time firefighting and more time driving impactful business initiatives,” said Justin Gallagher, Senior Systems Engineer at MAI Capita. “The integration makes it easier for our team to prioritize where to spend our time and resources, making us more productive and efficient. Now we have more bandwidth to spend on projects that make our end-users and organization more successful.”

“IT teams often rely on multiple platforms and tools for their daily needs, resulting in delays in information gathering and time to resolution,” said Rahul Hirani, Chief Product Officer at NinjaOne. “The NinjaOne and Zendesk integration enables IT teams to consolidate information into one platform and have a centralized, comprehensive picture where admins and technicians can assess and remediate health issues in their IT estate. Overall, this integration makes IT work more accurately and efficiently, boosting productivity for customers.”

To learn more about the NinjaOne and Zendesk integration, visit: https://www.ninjaone.com/integrations/zendesk/. To install the NinjaOne and Zendesk integration on the Zendesk Marketplace, visit: https://www.zendesk.com/marketplace/apps/support/1035438/ninjaone/

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne, the automated endpoint management platform, delivers visibility, security, and control over all endpoints for more than 24,000 customers in 130+ countries.

The cloud-native NinjaOne platform simplifies endpoint management, patching, and visibility for environments at any scale. It is proven to increase productivity, reduce security risk, and lower costs.

NinjaOne is obsessed with customer success and provides free and unlimited onboarding, training, and support.

Try NinjaOne for free at https://www.ninjaone.com/freetrialform/.