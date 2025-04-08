Integration of Guidewire Cloud and CLARA Analytics Boosts Claim Outcomes and Achieves Exceptional ROI

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for insurance claims optimization, today announced that the successful launch of the Guidewire and CLARA integration has yielded exceptional results for insurers. This partnership demonstrates the significant value of AI in transforming claims processing workflows and improving outcomes across the insurance industry.

"We’re seeing real business cases where CLARA and Guidewire deliver on the promise of predictive analytics and generative AI." Share

A longtime CLARA Analytics customer has already realized significant value from the platform. Because CLARA insights are now delivered directly into the adjusters’ claims workflow, this insurance organization has experienced an increased surge in adoption, effectively driving more insightful claims outcomes. This has translated to even more significant ROI for the customer, which has resulted in saving the customer millions of dollars in claims costs using CLARA. The integration has truly transformed operational efficiency for this established CLARA customer.

“We worked very closely with Guidewire to create an outstanding experience for our joint customers, with the goal of helping people realize the benefits of AI,” said CLARA CEO Heather H. Wilson. “We’re seeing real business cases where CLARA and Guidewire deliver on the promise of predictive analytics and generative AI.”

Through the joint solution, claims adjusters receive CLARA alerts and insights in Guidewire ClaimCenter. If they want to dive deeper into a claim, they can do so in a single click, which will take them directly into the claim they are working on and provide augmented intelligence insights. They also gain access to high-value insights through Triage and Treatment alerts, which include reserve accuracy, mismatches of reserves to predicted complexity, and litigation propensity.

“Customer results since leveraging the Guidewire and CLARA integration underscore the transformational impact AI can have on insurance companies, particularly when AI is applied into an organization’s core system in a meaningful way,” continued Wilson.

Joint CLARA and Guidewire customers can access the integration on the Guidewire Marketplace.

About CLARA Analytics

CLARA Analytics is the leading AI as a service (“AIaaS”) provider that improves casualty claims outcomes for insurance carriers, MGAs, reinsurers, and self-insured organizations. The company’s platform, CLARAty.ai, applies image recognition, natural language processing, and other AI-based techniques to unlock insights from medical notes, legal demand packages, bills, and other documents surrounding a claim. CLARA’s predictive insight gives claims professionals augmented intelligence that helps them reduce claim costs and optimize outcomes for the carrier, customer and claimant. CLARA’s customers include companies from the top 25 global insurance carriers to large third-party administrators and self-insured organizations. Founded in 2017, CLARA Analytics is headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.claraanalytics.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and @CLARAAnalytics.

All brand names and solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Tags: CLARA Analytics, CLARAty.ai, Guidewire, Guidewire Cloud, Guidewire Marketplace, Guidewire ClaimCenter, insurtech, claims optimization, claims, claims management, claims adjusters, claims managers, workers compensation, workers comp, artificial intelligence, AI, generative AI, GenAI, machine learning, predictive analytics