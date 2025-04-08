CTS Engines Selected by GE Aerospace as Offload Partner to Support CF6-80E1 Engine Maintenance

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CTS Engines, a leading independent provider of mature engine MRO services, has been selected by GE Aerospace as an official offload partner to provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul support for the CF6-80E1 engine, which powers the Airbus A330.

“Being chosen by GE Aerospace to support this critical program is a tremendous honor,” said William Kircher, CEO of CTS Engines. “It speaks directly to our team’s deep expertise in legacy engine platforms and our unwavering commitment to ensuring the reliability and longevity of mature fleets well into the future.”

CTS was selected for this role due to its proven performance, unwavering focus on legacy engines, and strategic commitment to long-term fleet sustainment. The company’s Engine Hub in Coral Springs, Florida, enhances capacity and capability to support a growing portfolio of mature engine programs, including the CF6-50, CF6-80A, CF6-80C2, CF6-80E1, GP7200, and PW2000.

“CTS Engines has consistently demonstrated the technical expertise, responsiveness, and customer dedication we value in a long-term partner,” said Nate Hoening, General Manager – CF6 Engine Program for GE Aerospace. “After building a strong and successful relationship selecting CTS to support the CF6-80E1 was a natural next step. Their deep commitment to legacy engines and focus on delivering value to customers made them the right fit for this critical role.”

This new partnership underscores CTS Engines’ mission to be the premier global provider of sustainment solutions for legacy engine platforms, ensuring they remain viable and mission-ready for years to come.

About CTS Engines

CTS Engines is a global leader in mature engine maintenance, redefining MRO services for legacy fleets. Operating from its brand-new, state-of-the-art Engine Hub in Coral Springs, Florida, CTS Engines provides comprehensive maintenance, repair, overhaul, and testing services for wide-body aircraft engines. As an independent MRO, the company supports a diverse portfolio of commercial and military operators worldwide, delivering tailored, cost-effective solutions that extend engine life and enhance operational performance. Since its founding in 2002, CTS Engines has built a reputation for technical excellence, operational flexibility, and exceptional customer service. The Engine Hub marks the next phase in the company’s ongoing investment in innovation, increased capacity, and long-term sustainment capabilities.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 45,000 commercial and 25,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 53,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow, and the future at www.geaerospace.com.