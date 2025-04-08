ACI Worldwide and NationsBenefits Partner to Expand Health and Retail Benefits for Millions of Consumers

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, today announced a partnership with NationsBenefits, the leading healthcare fintech, supplemental benefits and outcomes platform, to enhance retailer connectivity, expand payment options, and improve security and compliance for merchants accepting NationsBenefits' Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Flex Card.

The NationsBenefits Flex Card is a prepaid card that provides members with access to funds that can be used to purchase or help pay for certain health plan-covered items, such as eligible groceries, meal delivery, over-the-counter products and more. In certain installations, NationsBenefits will leverage ACI’s Intelligent Payments Orchestration technology to streamline transaction efficiency, simplify the merchant onboarding process, and enable real-time adjudication of purchases at the point of sale. This ensures that only eligible food and over-the-counter products—such as fresh produce, dairy and essential medical supplies—can be purchased using the Flex Card. Also, in certain installations where ACI is the technology partner, they will provide decryption services to alleviate PCI compliance burdens for retailers, ensuring a secure, seamless payment experience for consumers.

Through this collaboration, millions of health plan members using the NationsBenefits Flex Card will now have access to a growing network of participating retailers, including supermarkets, pharmacies and convenience stores. This partnership bridges the gap between retail and health by empowering consumers to use their supplemental benefits allowances at the major retailers they already frequent, making it easier for them to access healthy food, essential medical products and other critical services that support their well-being.

“ACI Worldwide is committed to delivering secure, scalable and innovative payment solutions that drive value for our partners and their customers,” said Erich Litch, general manager of payment software at ACI Worldwide. “By integrating NationsBenefits into our extensive merchant network, we are expanding access to healthy choices while ensuring frictionless transactions.”

As ACI and NationsBenefits continue their collaboration, future plans include expanding Flex Card acceptance across new verticals, including convenience stores and additional health-focused retailers.

“With the flexibility to shop at trusted retailers using their Flex Card, consumers are empowered to make healthier choices that align with their lifestyles,” said Glenn Parker, MD, Co-CEO of NationsBenefits. “By leveraging ACI Worldwide’s expertise in payments technology, we’re ensuring our members have easy access to nutritious options and essential healthcare products, while providing a seamless, secure and efficient payment experience for both consumers and merchants.”

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers, and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With nearly 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.

About NationsBenefits

NationsBenefits is a leading provider of supplemental benefits and fintech solutions and outcomes to the healthcare industry. NationsBenefits partners with managed care organizations to provide innovative healthcare, data analytics, gap closure, and fintech solutions aimed at driving growth, reducing costs, and delighting members. Combining its cutting-edge technology with targeted retailer partnerships, NationsBenefits empowers health plans to deliver impactful supplemental benefits to optimize member experiences and drive better health outcomes. By simplifying processes to make smarter choices and expanding access to benefits solutions, NationsBenefits aims to improve each of its members’ quality of life through its revolutionary and comprehensive suite of offerings. To learn more, visit NationsBenefits.com.

