Boxlight and RedBag Announce Integration to Broaden Emergency Preparedness in Schools and Districts

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL)—recognized as one of the top ed-tech companies in the world for innovative solutions that enhance communication and collaboration in educational institutions and businesses— today announces a strategic integration with RedBag, a safety solutions company focused on classroom emergency preparedness and secure communication. The collaboration brings together Boxlight’s ATTENTION! for campus and safety communication with RedBag’s smart safety kits to support faster, more coordinated responses during critical incidents on school campuses.

By combining Boxlight’s visual messaging capabilities through ATTENTION! with RedBag’s safety solutions, we’re ensuring that vital, life-saving information is seen, understood, and acted upon in real time. Share

ATTENTION! is a robust integration ecosystem between ATTENTION! Approved devices and services that allow schools to build the communication system that best fits their needs and technology stack. With this announcement, schools can seamlessly use CleverLive, Boxlight displays, Clevertouch digital signage players such as Clevertouch Pico XI with RedBag to provide real-time visual alerts during emergencies. This visual alerting and messaging capability is designed to improve response times and ensure that critical safety information is communicated clearly, even in noisy classroom environments.

“By combining Boxlight’s visual messaging capabilities through ATTENTION! with RedBag’s safety solutions, we’re ensuring that vital, life-saving information is seen, understood, and acted upon in real time. Boxlight is proud to partner with RedBag who shares our unwavering commitment to creating safer, more connected learning environments” says Boxlight Director of Marketing Demetrius Handelih.

In addition to real-time alerting, RedBag supports two-way communication within the classroom, allowing staff to not only receive alerts but also send updates or request help. This functionality empowers teachers to stay connected with safety teams during an incident, supporting faster, more informed decision-making at every level.

Kevin Childs, Director of Safety for Aurora Public Schools in Aurora, Colorado, calls the integration a “game changer” for school safety. “In a loud classroom environment where an alert may not be heard, this integration ensures that alert information is prominently displayed so teachers, students, and staff know exactly how to respond,” said Childs.

Aurora Public Schools, which has implemented 1,411 Boxlight displays across the district, is among the first to benefit from this powerful new safety solution.

A few of the capabilities that the integrated solution can include:

Coordinated alerts: When a RedBag incident is activated, the alert is automatically passed to Conductor and/or CleverLive signage, enabling schoolwide coordination. Staff can then scan the QR code on a RedBag to receive real-time updates and securely share situational information.

When a RedBag incident is activated, the alert is automatically passed to Conductor and/or CleverLive signage, enabling schoolwide coordination. Staff can then scan the QR code on a RedBag to receive real-time updates and securely share situational information. Accessible communication: Depending on a school’s configuration, Conductor, CleverLive or both can deliver emergency messaging via live or pre-recorded announcements, on-screen messages, or both.

Depending on a school’s configuration, Conductor, CleverLive or both can deliver emergency messaging via live or pre-recorded announcements, on-screen messages, or both. Targeted display takeover: With CleverLive, schools can override all or selected displays by location to deliver time-sensitive visual alerts and instructions, ensuring that everyone is reached.

With CleverLive, schools can override all or selected displays by location to deliver time-sensitive visual alerts and instructions, ensuring that everyone is reached. Dynamic messaging: As an event evolves, administrators can change the incident type in the system, triggering updated instructions to be distributed automatically to relevant zones, classrooms, or devices.

With this integration, Boxlight and RedBag aim to help districts reduce response times, improve clarity in crisis situations and strengthen a consistent, district-wide safety culture.

To discuss bringing it to your school or district, reach out via the Boxlight website or email sales@boxlight.com.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch®, FrontRow™ and Mimio®. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, audio solutions, supporting accessories, and professional services. For more information about Boxlight and the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and http://www.clevertouch.com and https://www.gofrontrow.com.

About RedBag

RedBag is dedicated to transforming school safety by prioritizing the well-being of students, parents, teachers, and staff. We empower individuals with innovative tools, technology and training that foster a culture of care and create safer, more connected communities. Our mission is to make safety a lived priority, ensuring that every school is a place where people feel protected, valued, and ready to thrive.

For more information about RedBag visit https://getredbag.com.