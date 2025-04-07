Teledyne Micropac Announces Strategic Partnership with DigiKey

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Micropac is pleased to announce the finalization of our highly anticipated partnership with DigiKey Corporation. This significant milestone marks an important step forward, enabling us to expand our reach to a wider customer base and make our products more accessible to customers globally.

As a trusted leader in high-reliability electronic components, Teledyne Micropac is committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the demanding requirements of our customers. Our initial focus will be on introducing our "Hero Products" to the DigiKey platform, ensuring that customers have immediate access to our most impactful offerings. These products represent the best of our portfolio, offering superior performance and reliability for critical applications.

“This collaboration with DigiKey is a major advancement in our distribution strategy,” said Russell Jordan, Vice President of Business Development at Teledyne Micropac. “By leveraging DigiKey’s extensive online platform and global customer network, we can provide faster access to our products, streamline procurement processes, and better serve the needs of engineers and purchasing professionals worldwide.”

The strategic partnership with DigiKey aims to enhance product visibility, accelerate market expansion, and drive mutual growth opportunities for both companies. Teledyne Micropac deeply values its existing partnerships and is confident that this collaboration will open new doors to shared success.

We invite our customers and industry partners to explore our product offerings on the DigiKey website. If you have any questions or would like to discuss how this partnership might specifically benefit your business, please do not hesitate to reach out.

ABOUT TELEDYNE MICROPAC

An integral part of Teledyne’s Aerospace & Defense Electronics segment, Teledyne Micropac manufactures microelectronic and optoelectronic components and modules for the hi-rel industrial, medical, military, aerospace and space markets. Certified to MIL-PRF-19500 and MIL-PRF-38534, Teledyne Micropac offers both standard and custom products including optocouplers, LEDs and Displays, Proximity and Hall Effect sensors, solid state relays and power controllers, high temperature voltage regulators and multi-chip modules. Visit www.teledynemicropac.com to learn more.

ABOUT TELEDYNE AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Teledyne Aerospace & Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet the most demanding requirements, in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet the current and emerging needs of key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar and surveillance, satellite communications, air and space, and test and measurement. www.teledyneADE.com

ABOUT DIGIKEY

DigiKey is a global leader in electronic component distribution, providing a vast inventory of products to engineers and designers worldwide. Their commitment to fast delivery and excellent customer service makes them a trusted partner in the industry. Visit www.digikey.com for more information.