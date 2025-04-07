Cengage Unveils AI-Powered Insights Dashboard to Help Faculty Personalize Learning and Scale Instruction

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cengage, the higher education business of global edtech company Cengage Group, today announced new AI-powered insights will be integrated into its faculty dashboard beginning fall 2025. This new functionality, built on anonymized, real-time interactions from the Cengage Student Assistant, will provide faculty with personalized, actionable insights to help them support students, track learning patterns and enhance classroom engagement.

“According to our research, while the vast majority of higher education instructors are now familiar with GenAI and its capabilities, just under half are actively using it,” said Nhaim Khoury, EVP and General Manager for Cengage Academic. “Faculty want GenAI to help them personalize the learning experience and ultimately save time; our new AI-powered insights functionality is the first step in this evolution, arming educators with the data and insights they need to drive engagement and improve outcomes.”

The new AI-powered insights dashboard allows instructors to look beyond grades to understand how students study, where they struggle and what support they seek—before it impacts performance. Early indicators also highlight patterns in concept-level mastery, helping instructors identify not only which students need help, but why—enabling more personalized remediation and instruction that’s aligned with how students are actually learning. Key functionality and enhancements include:

Actionable, Class-Level Insights: With greater visibility into Student Assistant usage and the ability to analyze engagement patterns and data trends, faculty can better understand study habits, student struggles and concept gaps.

With greater visibility into Student Assistant usage and the ability to analyze engagement patterns and data trends, faculty can better understand study habits, student struggles and concept gaps. Targeted Student Analysis: Through new capabilities, educators can dive into individual student performance with chat logs, question drill-down and sentiment analysis, allowing them to identify where students struggle before it impacts their grades.

Through new capabilities, educators can dive into individual student performance with chat logs, question drill-down and sentiment analysis, allowing them to identify where students struggle before it impacts their grades. AI-Driven Improvement Plans: With AI-driven recommendations and support, instructors can help students “course correct” in real-time and quickly create individualized improvement plans.

Adding to the recent launches of the Cengage Student Assistant and Infosec’s Skills Navigator, these AI-powered faculty dashboard enhancements are part of Cengage Group’s broader commitment to advance AI and machine learning technologies to personalize learning, improve student outcomes, enhance and scale the instructor experience and ultimately connect education to real-world careers.

“At Cengage Group, we are redefining what’s possible in education, leveraging advanced technologies like AI as a conduit to help learners and educators succeed,” said Darren Person, Chief Digital Officer at Cengage Group. “We see AI as a tool to amplify the human element of education — not replace it. We believe teaching and learning are inherently personal and strive to develop learning solutions that strengthen the relationship between educators and learners. The AI-powered enhancements to our faculty dashboard are a step forward in this journey and we are excited to get it into the hands of faculty this fall.”

The new faculty insights tool will be available starting in fall 2025. For more information and to learn more about Student Assistant, visit: https://www.cengage.com/ai/student-assistant/

About Cengage

Cengage, the higher education business of global education technology company Cengage Group, serves millions of instructors, learners and institutions around the world. We deliver affordable, high-quality digital products and personalized support to power learning individually and at scale. Our customer-centered approach enables innovation, including Cengage Unlimited, the first and only all-access digital subscription for textbooks. Our leading online learning platforms, MindTap and WebAssign, help millions of educators and students achieve their goals. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Cengage Group

Cengage Group, a global education technology company serving millions of learners, provides affordable, quality digital products and services that equip students with the skills and competencies needed to be job ready. For more than 100 years, we have enabled the power and joy of learning with trusted, engaging content, and now, integrated digital platforms. We serve the higher education, workforce skills, secondary education, English language teaching and research markets worldwide. Through our scalable technology, including MindTap and Cengage Unlimited, we support all learners who seek to improve their lives and achieve their dreams through education. Visit us at www.cengagegroup.com or find us on LinkedIn or X.