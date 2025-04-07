NIQ Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gastrograph AI Further Enhancing CPG Innovation Through AI-Driven Data, Platforms, and Capabilities

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NielsenIQ (NIQ), a leader in consumer intelligence, today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Gastrograph AI, a market leading discovery and inquiry platform for sensory insights. The acquisition further strengthens NIQ’s AI capabilities and competitive differentiation to provide CPG companies with the Full View™ of consumer behavior.

Gastrograph AI supports some of the largest consumer brands in the world, utilizing predictive AI to develop, test, and reformulate products by modeling human sensory perception of flavor, aroma, and texture. By integrating Gastrograph AI’s robust sensory database of consumer preferences within NIQ’s ecosystem, we will enable clients to create ideas, enhance concepts, and deliver product formulations that delight consumers. With its AI-enabled capabilities, NIQ’s solutions allow clients to achieve greater speed to market at lower costs.

“Combining Gastrograph AI with NIQ’s AI platform will empower the world’s most influential consumer packaged goods brands in getting to market faster, with better products, and win share more quickly,” said Ramon Melgarejo, President of Strategic Analytics & Insights at NIQ. “In today’s environment, understanding what consumers will buy and why, and being able to act on those insights has never been more important.”

NIQ has been collaborating with Gastrograph AI as it builds BASES Creative Product AI, and the partnership has demonstrated that using AI for product formulation research resonates strongly with the largest global brands. The Gastrograph AI acquisition will enable NIQ to further enhance its AI capabilities in Product Development, building on its Creative Product AI solution launched in 2022.

NIQ’s holistic approach to consumer insights empowers clients to innovate rapidly, connect to consumers, grow and win. Leveraging expertise across NIQ Strategic Analytics & Insights ensures clients receive tailored solutions and insights to address their unique challenges.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world's population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com

About Gastrograph AI

Gastrograph AI, based in New York City, developed one of the first artificial intelligence solutions designed specifically for predictive product development in the CPG industry. The Gastrograph AI platform efficiently models human sensory perception to understand consumer preferences for multiple demographics and countries and provides market and formulation insights that drive brand success for CPG clients.