NICE Actimize Introduces Xceed AI Agents for Faster, Smarter Fraud and FinCrime Prevention

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, today announced the availability of powerful Xceed AI agents to be embedded into Xceed AI FRAML solutions. Xceed AI agents, operating as partners, continuously learn and adapt to evolving threats while specializing in the critical functional areas within AML, fraud detection, and compliance. The result is a workforce where human analysts and AI collaborate seamlessly, tackling financial crime smarter, faster, and better than before.

Xceed AI agents represent a new paradigm for financial institutions empowering them to think bigger, act faster, and stay ahead of the curve in a world that demands constant vigilance and adaptability.

Xceed AI agents are designed to combat fraud and financial crime, integrating seamlessly into workflows to identify emerging risks and reduce operational strain. Their capabilities range from learning and automating basic work routines and improving detection to decisioning with analysts in the loop.

These advanced AI agents, powered by Xceed AI’s intelligence and fraud and financial crime expertise, automate key workflows such as alert triage, backlog categorization, and high-risk case summarization. With conversational adaptability, advanced clustering, they enhance analyst workflows, reduce false positives, and provide contextual, real-time recommendations for more effective fraud and financial crime detection and management.

"Bad actors are not only exploiting the accessibility of modern banking but also leveraging AI and generative AI to accelerate and enhance the sophistication of their schemes," explained Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. "This has dramatically increased the pace and complexity of detecting fraud and financial crime, leaving financial institutions (FIs) overwhelmed by rising alert volumes and false positives. Xceed AI agents represent a new paradigm for financial institutions empowering them to think bigger, act faster, and stay ahead of the curve in a world that demands constant vigilance and adaptability.”

Among NICE Actimize’s Xceed AI agents additional specializations are its abilities to:

Transform FRAML (Fraud and AML): Detecting threats at transaction speed with advanced machine learning and built-in financial crime intelligence.

Detecting threats at transaction speed with advanced machine learning and built-in financial crime intelligence. Provide AI-Driven Alert Optimization: Automating tasks like triage, backlog categorization, and high-risk case summarization to streamline operations.

Automating tasks like triage, backlog categorization, and high-risk case summarization to streamline operations. Drive Collaborative AI Investigations: Enhancing workflows with closed-loop learning, refining detection models, and providing actionable insights while keeping analysts in control.

Enhancing workflows with closed-loop learning, refining detection models, and providing actionable insights while keeping analysts in control. Reduce False Positives: Leveraging advanced segmentation and automated entity creation for precise monitoring and efficient alert management.

Leveraging advanced segmentation and automated entity creation for precise monitoring and efficient alert management. Increase Analyst Productivity: Assisting multi-step investigations with CoPilot tools, automating tasks, and recommending next actions for smarter decision-making.

Powered by advanced AI, machine learning, and generative AI, NICE Actimize’s Xceed AI FRAML unifies fraud detection and AML compliance into a seamless SaaS platform. Tailored for ease of use, speed, and efficiency, it helps institutions stay ahead of fraud and financial crime empowering analysts to focus on high-value decisions while ensuring robust regulatory compliance and real-time fraud detection.

