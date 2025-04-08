Sheridan Capital Partners-Backed Future Care Consultants Rebrands to Focal Point Care

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sheridan Capital Partners (“SCP”) partnered with Future Care Consultants (“FCC”, now branded as Focal Point Care “FPC”), a specialty revenue cycle management and technology-enabled back-office outsourced services provider to the skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) market, in January 2023. Over the past two years, the company has undergone rapid transformation, evolving into a provider of end-to-end solutions for skilled nursing facilities and offering critical support to facilities nationwide.

At the outset of the partnership, FPC was serving nearly 170 facilities across 14 states, offering four service lines. Through acquisitions and an investment in a commercial sales force, the company has grown to serve over 2,200 SNFs across 44 states with 10 service lines. This expansion has been driven by the platform acquisitions of Guided Care, a provider of contracting and case management capabilities, and Quality Rehab Management, a provider of in-house therapy management and coding services. Additionally, the tuck-in acquisitions of Signet Healthcare Consultants and Elm Management further expanded client relationships while adding subject matter expertise and service lines such as financial reporting services. “This is the vision that we set out to achieve when we partnered with FPC founders Sam and Brenton in early 2023,” said Jonathan Lewis, Partner at Sheridan Capital Partners. “By successfully implementing our playbook, we’ve expanded our capabilities through acquisition and created a strong foundation for synergistic cross-selling across the enterprise. We look forward to continuing our investment in resources, infrastructure, and technology to support the business in reaching its full potential.”

FPC also experienced a significant talent transformation over the last two years. Marc Bodner, a seasoned private equity executive, was brought in as CEO to lead strategic innovation across all facets of the business. Shimon Steinmetz and Mia Stillman were recently hired as CFO and CHRO, respectively, to implement processes and systems that will support the next phase of growth. Freda Mowad and Isaac Henkin, both of whom joined through the Quality Rehab Management acquisition, have been promoted to the Focal Point Care C-Suite as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, respectively. Finally, Abe Kravitz, Ely Marmorstein, Shayna Wasser, and Haylie Morris, have been promoted to Presidents of their respective service lines. As part of this elevation of talent to facilitate growth, FPC founders Sam Stern and Brenton Eisenreich have transitioned to Board roles as Co-Chairmen. “It has been my profound pleasure to witness what Brenton and I have built over many years evolve into a destination that attracts top talent in a market where success is defined by the ability to innovate while serving clients at the highest level,” said Sam Stern, Co-Founder of Focal Point Care. “We have the utmost confidence in Marc’s ability to leverage the team’s resources and capabilities to drive the next phase of growth while maintaining consistent focus on client satisfaction.”

While the company’s core mission remains unchanged, FPC has rapidly expanded its depth and breadth of services through multiple strategic acquisitions. Leadership has determined that now is the appropriate time to rebrand all business lines under a single, cohesive brand­ — Focal Point Care. “We are executing on our strategy to create an end-to-end solution for SNFs, delivering mission-critical support to facilities nationwide throughout their lifecycle,” said Marc Bodner, CEO of Focal Point Care. “The premier brands that we brought together are widely recognized across the SNF industry, and we believe that there is an exciting opportunity to integrate nearly a dozen essential service offerings under the Focal Point Care umbrella.”

About Focal Point Care

Focal Point Care (“FPC”) is a specialty revenue cycle management and technology-enabled back-office outsourced services provider to the skilled nursing facility end market. In addition to billing and collections, FPC offers payor contracting, care management, therapy management, payroll, bookkeeping, and accounts payable to clients. FPC serves over 2,200 SNF facilities across 44 states in the U.S. For additional information, please visit https://focalpointcareco.com/.

About Sheridan Capital Partners

Sheridan Capital Partners is a Chicago-based healthcare private equity firm that focuses on lower middle market buyouts and growth equity in the U.S. and Canada. Sheridan partners with companies in the verticals of providers and provider services, healthcare IT and outsourced services, and consumer health and medical products, and strives to bring strategic resources to accelerate growth, build enduring value, and achieve strong results. For more information, please visit www.sheridancp.com/.