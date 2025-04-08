Pacific Office Automation Announces Sponsorship of LPGA Rising Star Gigi Stoll

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Office Automation (POA), a leader in business technology and workflow automation solutions, proudly announces its official sponsorship of LPGA professional golfer Gigi Stoll. The partnership aligns POA’s commitment to excellence and innovation with Stoll’s remarkable dedication and success on the LPGA Tour.

A native of Oregon, Stoll has been a dominant force in golf from an early age. Currently ranked 49th on the LPGA’s Race to CME Globe Points List, she has made an impressive start to the 2025 season, making the cut in all three LPGA tournaments so far, including a Top 20 finish. Her strong performance at the LPGA Qualifying School, where she placed 5th, has secured her full playing privileges for the 2025 season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gigi Stoll to the Pacific Office Automation family,” said Adam Pritchett, CEO at POA. “Her commitment to excellence, resilience, and competitive spirit mirror the core values of our company. We look forward to supporting her journey on the LPGA Tour and beyond.”

Stoll’s illustrious career spans numerous achievements, including:

Three-time Oregon Amateur Champion and three-time Oregon Junior Champion

Two-time State High School Champion

Qualified for the 2012 U.S. Women’s Open at just 14 years old

Member of the 2018 NCAA Division I Championship-winning University of Arizona golf team

Winner of the Epson Tour Casino del Sol Classic in 2023

Holder of seven course records in Oregon and Washington

Four-time Pacific Northwest Golf Association Player of the Year and seven-time Oregon Golf Association Player of the Year

Beyond her individual success, Stoll has proven to be a formidable competitor in team events, finishing 7th at the LPGA Tour Dow Championship in 2024 alongside partner Natalyia Guseva. Her career highlights showcase her ability to excel under pressure, including a quarter-final victory over former World No. 1 Lilia Vu in the 2018 NCAA National Championship.

“I am incredibly excited to partner with Pacific Office Automation,” said Stoll. “Having grown up in Oregon, I’ve always admired POA’s commitment to supporting local athletes and their dedication to excellence. Their support will be invaluable as I continue to compete at the highest level.”

POA’s sponsorship of Stoll reflects the company’s ongoing investment in sports and community engagement, reinforcing its dedication to empowering athletes who embody perseverance and excellence.

About Pacific Office Automation:

Founded in 1976, Pacific Office Automation (POA) is a privately held office technology company headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon. POA has more than 1,450 employees across eleven states. It has grown to be the largest authorized dealer of high-quality printer manufacturers, and it commits to offering custom office solutions, state-of-the-art technology, and award-winning customer service to customers and the community. POA provides managed print services, enterprise level IT services, software, office equipment, and unified communications all over the United States. For more information on Pacific Office Automation and its commitment to its community engagement, visit https://www.pacificoffice.com/about/.