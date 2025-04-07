ServiceChannel Launches New Partner Ecosystem for the Facilities Management Industry

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceChannel, the leading platform for the procurement and delivery of facilities services, has introduced a new online ecosystem that offers multi-site customers and service providers access to a dynamic network of facilities management tools, services, and solution providers.

The ServiceChannel Partner Ecosystem contains a vetted directory of the company’s strategic partners and their offerings. Current members of the ecosystem include partners in key areas such as remote monitoring (IoT), field service management, asset collection, facilities management consulting, payment solutions, and technology implementation.

“We're deeply committed to investing in partnerships and believe in the power of collaboration to create compounded value for our subscribers, service providers, and partners,” said Craig Moriarty, President of ServiceChannel. “Integrating a diverse range of innovative tools, services, and solutions drives innovation, enhances efficiency, and delivers a comprehensive platform to meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

The ServiceChannel Partner Ecosystem helps business operators to:

Find the right partner

Users can explore a curated directory of technologies and solutions, find the best match to meet a specific facilities management need based on information in their profile, and start working directly with a chosen partner.

Solve facilities management challenges

Visitors can find help to navigate a wide range of complex business challenges, optimize workflows, and enhance operational efficiency with tailored solutions, then expand their customer base by integrating new technologies for sustainable success.

Grow the business

Business operators can focus on growing their businesses by finding trusted partners who provide operational expertise and resources to enhance their services, boost customer satisfaction with innovative tools, and open new market opportunities by helping them scale more effectively.

In addition to the open-access directory of partners, the company also rolled out the first ServiceChannel Partner Portal, a dedicated site for strategic partners to access exclusive content, resources, and tools to manage joint customer opportunities.

“A significant part of our success has been our ability to partner with other platforms and solution providers,” said Sid Shetty, Chief Business Development Officer at ServiceChannel. “I'm really excited to launch the new Partner Ecosystem, where customers and partners can now easily connect and build stronger relationships to drive mutual value and growth across the board.”

“We look for best-in-class technology providers to help us on our mission to accelerate digital payment activation," said Jordan Novak, Chief Sales Officer of Viewpost. "With ServiceChannel’s new embedded EasyPay product offering, we can expand our reach and mutually deliver leading payment capabilities with an unmatched level of service.”

“Keeping facilities running smoothly and efficiently starts with having skilled, well-trained teams," said Doug Donovan, CEO and Founder of Interplay Learning. "Through our partnership with ServiceChannel, we're making it easier for companies to access high-quality, online training with hands-on simulations, VR, and AI so they can upskill their teams faster, improve performance, and deliver better outcomes."

Visit the ServiceChannel Partner Ecosystem to explore a vetted directory of partners and their groundbreaking facilities management technologies, specialized services, and custom solutions.

The ServiceChannel Platform is used by many of the world’s largest retail, restaurant, grocery store, healthcare, and convenience store chains. For more information about ServiceChannel or to request a free demonstration of the ServiceChannel facilities management platform, visit servicechannel.com/request-a-demo.

About ServiceChannel

ServiceChannel brings peace of mind to facilities and store operations teams by ensuring that their locations offer the best possible guest and employee experience. Market leaders across industries partner with us to accelerate the performance of their business-critical assets. We make this possible through a SaaS platform that provides a single source of truth, a marketplace that connects businesses with top service providers, and professionally managed services. ServiceChannel is used daily by 500+ leading brands to manage more than 70,000 contractors at over 500,000 commercial locations in 66 countries. For more information, go to www.ServiceChannel.com.