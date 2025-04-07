TransAct Technologies Secures Contract Food Service Win with National Healthcare Services Provider

HAMDEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransAct® Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced a new win in the contract food service space with a nationally recognized healthcare services provider. The customer has selected TransAct’s BOHA!® ecosystem to support food safety and operational efficiency across its hospital division.

TransAct secured a three-year agreement to deploy its BOHA! solution across 131 contracted hospitals following a successful trial and pilot. The deal includes 229 BOHA! Terminal 2 devices for date code labeling, with 34 locations also adopting BOHA! Timer, BOHA! Temp, and BOHA! Sense, which includes 68 BOHA! Gateways and 770 BOHA! Sensors. The agreement also covers Premier Express Warranty, dissolvable labels, installation, and training services.

“We’re proud to partner with this industry-leading healthcare services provider to deliver a complete food safety and automation solution that supports their mission of patient care and operational excellence,” said John Dillon, CEO of TransAct Technologies. “This is a powerful example of how our BOHA! platform is helping healthcare foodservice teams streamline compliance and improve performance at scale.”

Customers and prospects can explore these solutions and more at the National Restaurant Association Show from May 17-20, 2025. Visit TransAct at booth 7250 to see them in action!

