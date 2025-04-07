Scienaptic AI and Tristate Collaborative Partner to Bring AI-Driven Lending to Credit Unions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a leader in AI-powered lending, today announced a strategic partnership with Tristate Collaborative, aimed at empowering credit unions across Wisconsin, Montana, and Minnesota with advanced AI-driven underwriting capabilities, enabling more inclusive lending while enhancing automation and improving the member experience.

Tristate Collaborative, LLC, formed by The Minnesota Credit Union Network, Montana’s Credit Unions, and the Wisconsin Credit Union League, establishes strategic endorsement relationships with partners to help their credit unions best serve their members. Together, Tristate Collaborative represents 246 credit unions with over $110 billion in assets, serving approximately 6 million consumer members across Wisconsin, Montana, and Minnesota.

The partnership underscores Scienaptic AI and Tristate Collaborative’s shared vision of empowering credit unions with advanced technology to better serve their members and strengthen financial inclusion.

“This partnership is about empowering credit unions to extend credit access to underserved members, enhancing financial inclusion and improving member experience,” said Kris Jacobsen, VP Business Development of Tristate Collaborative. “By integrating Scienaptic’s AI-driven decisioning, our credit unions can make smarter, recession-resilient lending decisions while enhancing operational efficiency.”

Chandan Pal, Chief Marketing Officer at Scienaptic AI, added, “At Scienaptic, we are driven by the mission of democratizing credit access. Our partnership with Tristate Collaborative equips credit unions with the AI tools needed to expand financial inclusion, maintain robust underwriting during economic uncertainty, and deliver faster, frictionless member experiences. Together, we are setting a new standard for intelligent, inclusive lending.”

About Scienaptic AI

Founded in 2014, Scienaptic AI was built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers—including underbanked and underserved individuals—and say “yes” more often without increasing risk.

In September 2024, Scienaptic’s Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from its clients, further strengthening its mission to elevate lending with AI-driven solutions for inclusive loan growth, automation, lifecycle management, and compliance. Today, the CUSO is backed by 10 strategic investors, underscoring Scienaptic’s deep commitment to the core principle of "people helping people."

The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency. Scienaptic’s credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $3.9 trillion in assets. The platform processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $3 billion. This enables over 1.3 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.