Nicokick and Northerner Named Preferred Online Partners for ALP, Expanding Access to Premium Nicotine Pouches

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nicokick.com and Northerner.com, the two biggest U.S. online retailers specializing in nicotine pouches, announced today a one-year agreement as preferred online partners for ALP, a nicotine pouch brand made by and for adults who unapologetically love nicotine.

ALP nicotine pouches are now available for purchase on Nicokick.com and Northerner.com. Consumers have the option to choose from ALP’s three strengths—3mg, 6mg, and 9mg—and four distinct flavors: Chilled Mint, Mountain Wintergreen, Refreshing Chill, and Tropical Fruit. A limited introductory price will be available in both online stores: Nicokick.com and Northerner.com.

“As the leading online retailer for nicotine pouches, we’ve seen firsthand which products resonate with adult consumers. Based on our consumer research, we know ALP is set to be a huge success, and we’re proud to be ALP’s preferred online partner,” said Sarah Krysalka, Senior Director of Commercial Partnerships and External Affairs at Haypp Group, the parent company for Nicokick and Northerner. “This partnership not only expands ALP’s reach but also strengthens our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of adult consumers by providing a range of modern nicotine alternatives to traditional tobacco products.”

ALP is one of the industry's newest brands, offering modern nicotine alternatives that are not only smoke-free but also eliminate the mess and odor associated with traditional tobacco products.

“The ALP movement is already proving unstoppable in the industry. Now, with our preferred online partnership with Nicokick and Northerner, even more adult consumers will have access to the best nicotine pouch in the market,” said Tucker Carlson, Co-Founder of ALP Supply Co. “Shipped directly to doors, this partnership makes it easy for our fans. Nicokick's loyalty program also offers our most enthusiastic customers more rewards.”

ALP is sold, marketed, and distributed through ALP Supply Co. LLC, a newly formed 50/50 joint venture between the Tucker Carlson Network and Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB).

The partnership includes an opportunity to extend the agreement beyond the initial term.

About Nicokick

Nicokick is a leading online retailer in the U.S. specializing in nicotine pouches. With a diverse inventory of over 200 unique products, the platform offers a wide selection of popular and emerging brands that provide consumers with modern oral smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes and other traditional tobacco products. As a responsible and compliant retailer, Nicokick is committed to a strict age verification process, with all products delivered directly to adult consumers' doorsteps or mailboxes. For more information, visit Nicokick.com.

About Northerner

Established in 1998, Northerner has grown to become one of the largest global online retailers of nicotine pouches. Northerner’s US platform has an inventory of over 200 tobacco leaf-free nicotine products that help consumers transition from cigarettes. With a strong commitment to youth access prevention, Northerner’s products are securely delivered to adult consumers’ doorsteps or mailboxes, ensuring compliance with a rigorous age verification process. For more information, visit Northerner.com.

About ALP Supply Co. LLC

ALP Supply Co. LLC sells, markets, and distributes nicotine pouches throughout the United States. ALP Supply Co. LLC is a new venture that is jointly owned by Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) and Tucker Carlson Network (TCN). For more information, visit alppouch.com.