Starboard Expands Partnership with TUI Cruises, Launching Retail on Second Ship, Mein Schiff Relax

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starboard Group, the world’s leading retail curator at sea, today announced the expansion of its partnership with TUI Cruises, enhancing Starboard’s presence in the German market through the launch of highly curated retail assortments aboard a second ship in the Mein Schiff fleet, Mein Schiff Relax.

“After launching our partnership just last year, we’re extremely proud to now cement our relationship with TUI Cruises and debut expertly curated retail experiences on a second ship, Mein Schiff Relax,” said Lisa Bauer, Starboard’s President and CEO. “The expansion of our partnership so quickly after its initial launch is a testament to the trust Starboard has built with TUI and our ability to deliver premium assortments and unforgettable retail experiences that specifically resonate with German travelers and elevate their cruise experience.”

Expertly Curated Retail Offerings for German Guests

Mein Schiff Relax’s Starboard Shops span 3,970 square feet of retail space and feature beauty, fine jewelry, watches, fashion and more from renowned global and German brands. The Mediterranean destination shop is a key pillar of the retail experience, offering curated assortments spanning food, apparel, fashion accessories, jewelry and souvenirs for adults and kids that celebrate the destinations along the ship’s various routes. Mein Schiff Relax guests also have the opportunity to book private shopping appointments onboard.

The Starboard Shops feature a range of women’s fashion and accessories from Karl Lagerfeld, Armani Exchange, Polo Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein. Jewelry offerings from Danish brand Pandora include the brand’s signature assortment of charm bracelets and pendants. The shops also feature curated assortments of men’s and women’s watches from BERING, Bulova, Citizen and Hugo Boss and smart sunglasses from the new Ray-Ban® Meta AI collection. Beauty offerings include selections from Rituals Cosmetics, Sol de Janeiro, Shiseido and L’Occitane and fragrances from Bulgari, Chanel, Dior and Tom Ford.

Starboard has also introduced collections of men’s fashion from Fynch-Hatton, known for its timeless casual classics and commitment to quality and sustainability, and handbags and accessories for men and women from Gianni Chiarini, the Italian luxury brand renowned for its superior craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Building on TUI’s commitment to sustainability and the strong environmental values of German consumers, Starboard is doubling down on its sustainable retail initiatives on Mein Schiff Relax by offering an expanded assortment of environmentally friendly brands and products. These include lab-created diamonds from Engrace Diamonds and vintage luxury accessories and handbags from What Goes Around Comes Around.

About TUI Cruises

TUI Cruises GmbH is one of the leading cruise companies in the German-speaking countries. The joint venture company made up of TUI AG and the US cruise company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd employs a staff of around 750 in Hamburg and Berlin. A fleet of seven ships sail for the Mein Schiff brand. Since the end of 2020, the brand Hapag-Lloyd Cruises with its fleet of currently five ships is also part of TUI Cruises GmbH. The Mein Schiff fleet offers modern holiday cruises at sea in the premium segment (Mein Schiff 1 to Mein Schiff 7 / bed capacity: 18,800). Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is the leading cruise brand in the luxury and expedition segment in the German-speaking countries with a history dating back 130 years. TUI Cruises sails with one of the most modern, environmentally and climate friendly fleets worldwide. Two further ship newbuilds are planned by 2026 as part of a sustainable growth strategy.

About Starboard

Charting a new course in the duty-free industry since 1958, Starboard has been the world’s leading vacation retailer at sea with the purpose of curating a vibrant world for guests, cruise line partners, brand collaborators and employees. Starboard’s transformative retail elevates the experience on more than 90 ships across 14 world-class cruise line partners: Blue Dream, Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Costa Cruises, Holland America, Resort World Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, TUI Cruises and Virgin Voyages. Starboard’s dedicated Luxury Division partners with Azamara, Crystal, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Silversea, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Starboard is consistently recognized for quality and innovation by the travel industry, championing numerous awards, including DFNI-Frontier Americas Travel Retailer of the Year, Asia/Pacific Cruise Retailer of the Year, Global Cruise Retailer of the Year and Exceptional Achievement by a Cruise Retailer.

Going beyond sailing, Starboard’s sister company, Onboard Media, creates multimedia products for top companies in the travel and hospitality industry, driving brand awareness to generate sales and grow revenue. Both businesses are headquartered in Miami with additional Starboard offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Genoa, Italy.

Starboard and Onboard Media are proud to be a part of Global Travel Retail Holdings, LLC, an industry leading travel and technology-centric joint venture in partnership with Gissy Investments and LVMH.