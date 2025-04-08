Maritime and Healthcare Group Partners with Ideagen to Launch Innovative Safety Solution for the Maritime Industry

NOTTINGHAM, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ideagen, a global leader in regulatory compliance software, and Maritime and Healthcare Group (MHG), renowned provider of healthcare staffing and maritime services, have agreed a ground-breaking partnership that is set to transform operations and safety in the maritime industry.

This landmark collaboration will simplify and streamline safety, compliance and healthcare management for maritime organizations, including cruise lines, offshore platforms and commercial vessels.

For the first time, businesses can manage compliance operations and the sourcing of healthcare professionals and services, through a single, comprehensive agreement - an unprecedented milestone for the industry.

The innovative offering combines Ideagen’s cutting-edge software with MHG’s global network of over 5,000 healthcare professionals globally and a network of medical facilities that spans across 900 locations, delivering a holistic end-to-end healthcare service.

Speaking about the relationship, Ideagen CEO Ben Dorks, said: "The complexities of keeping people safe at sea cannot be underestimated and this new partnership will not only simplify this for the maritime and offshore industries, but it will enhance efficiency, improve outcomes and ensure the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew.

"It will dramatically reduce both complexity and cost for our customers but most importantly enable them to strengthen healthcare, safety and compliance."

This was a point echoed by Sylvina Nolte, Chief Operating Officer at MHG: "The maritime industry rightly demands the highest standards when it comes to the recruitment and selection of the healthcare professionals needed to deliver care at sea. This partnership allows businesses to address these critical challenges seamlessly.

"Our combined services make it easier than ever for organizations to focus on their core operations while ensuring robust support for their crew and passengers."

Ideagen’s platform provides a centralized solution for every aspect of a fleet’s medical operations, from crew health checks and passenger records, to inventories and ensuring adherence to strict compliance standards like HIPAA and GDPR, seamlessly connecting ships, crew members and medical providers.

This perfectly complements MHG’s healthcare offerings, which alongside on-board healthcare services such as providing and managing healthcare professionals, includes 24/7 mental health and telemedicine advice and support, access to a global network of medical facilities for specialist consultations, pre-employment medical examinations and other onshore medical services (referrals, case management, evacuations and more). Together, they set a benchmark for operational efficiency and crew safety in the maritime sector.

Ben added: "Our purpose at Ideagen is to protect people, operations and reputations in highly regulated industries. This partnership with MHG exemplifies our commitment to delivering innovative and practical solutions that empower organizations to manage risk, control costs and improve safety standards."

As well as their specialist maritime solutions, Ideagen software supports more than two-million users daily to manage health and safety, risk, quality and compliance.

Their customers include 95% of the cruise industry, over 900 hospitals and healthcare centres, 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, more than 1,000 government organizations, nine of the top 10 global aerospace and defense corporations, nine of the top 10 accounting firms, 250 global aviation organizations, 65% of the top 20 global food and drink brands as well as some of the leading companies in mining, construction and energy.

Key features of the partnership

Comprehensive services : One agreement provides both healthcare professionals and compliance-enhancing software.

: One agreement provides both healthcare professionals and compliance-enhancing software. Global reach : Access to MHG's 5,000+ maritime professionals and access to a network of medical facilities covering more than 900 locations worldwide supported by Ideagen's best in class compliance platform already used by over 95% of the cruise industry.

: Access to MHG's 5,000+ maritime professionals and access to a network of medical facilities covering more than 900 locations worldwide supported by Ideagen's best in class compliance platform already used by over 95% of the cruise industry. 24/7 support : Round-the-clock telemedicine and mental health support for crew welfare in main languages.

: Round-the-clock telemedicine and mental health support for crew welfare in main languages. Enhanced efficiency : Ideagen's software solutions streamline safety, compliance and risk management, reducing administrative burdens.

: Ideagen's software solutions streamline safety, compliance and risk management, reducing administrative burdens. Scalability: Tailored to meet the needs of both small commercial operators and large cruise lines.

About Ideagen

Ideagen brings clarity and confidence to the safe hands and trusted voices protecting our world.

By unifying deep regulatory expertise and innovation with affordable, best-in-class software we provide trusted, meaningful intelligence to regulated and high-compliance industries such as life sciences, healthcare, banking and finance, aviation, defence, manufacturing and construction.

From the shop floor to the flight deck, from the front line to the boardroom, our 16,000 customers include more than 250 global aviation organisations, nine of the top ten accounting firms, nine of the top ten global aerospace and defence corporations, 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies and 65% of the top 20 global food & drink companies and includes blue chip brands such as Heineken, British Airways, BAE, Aggreko, US Navy, Bank of New York and Johnson Matthey.

Headquartered in Nottingham UK, with offices across the US, Australia, India, Malaysia and UAE, our 1800+ colleagues are dedicated to supporting industries to turn risk into resilience.

About MHG

Maritime & Healthcare Group (MHG) is a leading global healthcare provider specializing in the maritime and healthcare industries. With a presence in 6 offices, a network of 5,000+ medical professionals, and a network of over 900 medical facilities worldwide, MHG serves clients across the cruise, commercial, offshore, and onshore healthcare sectors.

MHG offers integrated, end-to-end health services solutions that provide significant efficiency, cost savings, and a holistic customer experience. Supported by our scalable operations platform, we deliver services with reliability, operational excellence and superior quality.

Please visit www.maritimehealthcare.co for more information.

This game-changing partnership is set to impact the entire maritime industry by creating a safer and more efficient environment for all. To learn more about this innovative solution and its benefits, visit the Ideagen website.