JPEG XS Technology Integrated by Cobalt Digital With intoPIX TicoXS FIP Codec, Supporting High Profile and New TDC Profile

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--intoPIX, the industry leader in JPEG XS technology, announces the integration of its cutting-edge image compression solutions into Cobalt Digital’s latest SAPPHIRE BBG-2110 and INDIGO product lines.

These new solutions are designed to enhance IPMX workflows and will soon support JPEG XS, providing greater flexibility and performance for live production and professional AV applications.

Cobalt Digital’s new SAPPHIRE BBG-2110 mini-converters and INDIGO series now incorporate IPMX support, making them ideal for KVM, screen content display, control rooms, and other high-performance workflows. With new support for JPEG XS, these products will offer seamless and low-latency video transport over IP infrastructures.

"intoPIX’s JPEG XS implementation is highly efficient on FPGA and remarkably fast in software," said Suzana Brady, SVP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Cobalt Digital. "By integrating this technology, we expand the use of JPEG XS within SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX workflows, ensuring optimized performance for cloud-based and live production environments."

This development underscores the growing demand for scalable, interoperable solutions in the industry, enabling professionals to transition seamlessly to IP-based video infrastructures.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Cobalt Digital in bringing JPEG XS into their latest products to enhance production efficiency," added Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of Media, Entertainment & ProAV Group at intoPIX. "By integrating intoPIX's latest compression technologies, Cobalt is providing powerful solutions tailored for the future of IP-based video workflows."

Experience this innovation at NAB

The integration of TicoXS FIP into Cobalt Digital’s solutions will be showcased during the intoPIX interoperability demo at NAB2025, Booth N2452.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD/4K/8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

www.intopix.com

About Cobalt

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning IP and 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD conversion, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the production and broadcast television environment. Cobalt offers a full range of openGear compliant solutions as well as video and audio processing products for closed caption compliance, production trucks, master control, HD news, signal transport, audio loudness processing, and color correction. Cobalt’s Blue Box Group™ line of interface converter throwdown boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of IP and 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD conversion and processing tasks. In addition, the company’s multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote production/ broadcasting environments.

www.cobaltdigital.com

