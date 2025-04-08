Tetra Tech Awarded Expanded GSA OASIS+ Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today the Government Services Administration awarded the Company a contract for broad service areas under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS+) unrestricted program. OASIS+ is the largest government-wide contract program designed to deliver professional services to federal agencies. The 5-year, multiple-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity OASIS+ contract is a Best-in-Class vehicle open to all federal agencies and has an unlimited ceiling value.

Tetra Tech has been selected for multiple technical service areas to meet the diverse needs of federal agencies including management and advisory, research and development, technical and engineering, environmental, facilities, intelligence, and logistics services.

“At Tetra Tech, we are Leading with Science® to deliver smarter, more effective solutions that generate value for our clients,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “With our expanded position under OASIS+, we look forward to supporting more clients and services across our U.S. business. In the previous OASIS contract, we supported essential programs and rapidly responded to long-term federal client priorities within three services areas, resulting in more than $725 million in project awards.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 30,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.