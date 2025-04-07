Apex Fintech Solutions Partners with Google Cloud to Bring Capital Markets Technology into the Modern Era

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. (“Apex”), an innovation launchpad for the global investment ecosystem, announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the launch of the Apex Ascend investment platform and bring trading, clearing, and custody into the modern era. Through the partnership, Apex will leverage Google Cloud’s suite of cloud computing services that deliver an integrated AI stack, robust infrastructure, and comprehensive tools for data, security, and communication.

The Apex and Google Cloud partnership is focused on bringing cloud innovation, modernization, scalability, reliability, and security to capital markets that have historically relied on less flexible legacy custodian, clearing, and trading platforms. To this end, Apex launched Apex Ascend, the first next-generation, cloud-native investment infrastructure built on Google Cloud, in January 2024. Ascend provides a suite of modern capabilities that enables fintech, wealth management, and institutional clients to go from idea to launch seamlessly and confidently. It includes a built-in real-time ledger, real-time account opening and funding, self-service data analytics — plus robust automations like corporate action updates, rebalancing, order management, and trade execution.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Google Cloud because we’re creating a powerful synergy that not only accelerates innovation but also sets new standards for the industry,” said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions. “We’ve reduced the lengthy wait times that plague financial services data processing, allowing clients to access insights In real time for swift and informed decision-making.”

“Apex approached us with a desire to enhance financial infrastructure capabilities for its clients, focusing on scalability, efficiency, data sensitivity, and innovation,” said Zac Maufe, Global Head of Regulated Industries, Google Cloud. “With Apex Ascend built on Google Cloud, Apex is providing its clients with the insights and tools they need to stay ahead in today's dynamic markets — all with security at its core."

Apex has leveraged many existing Google Cloud services to provide valuable services to Ascend users, such as:

Google Cloud’s business intelligence platform, Looker, and its Looker Studio self-service tools have been adapted in Apex Insights for use by Apex clients. Ascend provides advanced business intelligence capabilities, including on-demand self-service analytics that can uncover meaningful insights, help mitigate risk, provide investment and business data to drive strategic planning, and consolidate reporting technology. Vertex AI: Google Cloud’s Vertex AI is a fully managed, unified AI development platform for building and using generative AI. Apex used Vertex AI to build Ask Ascend, a reliable, secure, and scalable AI assistant. Ask Ascend supports integration with Ascend and helps developers and operations professionals by answering queries about API specifications and documentation, software development kits (SDKs), help files, code, and more. Ask Ascend will be available in the following regions: North America, South America, Asia, Oceania (Australia and surrounding countries), and Africa.

Apex Ascend has seen strong adoption from U.S. and global broker-dealer, wealth management, and other financial services clients. Thanks to the developer-focused APIs, SDKs, and Ask Ascend, some Ascend users have been able to onboard in as few as six weeks. With built-in advanced analytics, custody, clearing, and trading technology, Ascend is poised to become the cornerstone of the wealth management industry by streamlining operations and empowering clients to innovate faster, setting a new standard for clearing, custody, and trading infrastructure.

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions is a fintech powerhouse enabling seamless access, frictionless investing, and investor education for all. Apex’s suite of scalable solutions fuel innovation and evolution for hundreds of today’s market leaders, challengers, change makers, and visionaries. The Company’s digital ecosystem creates an environment where clients with the biggest ideas are empowered to change the world. Apex works to ensure their partners succeed on the frontlines of the industry via bespoke solutions through its Apex Clearing™, Apex Advisor Solutions™, and Apex Silver™ brands. For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website:www.ApexFintechSolutions.com.

Apex Clearing Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions Inc., is an SEC registered broker dealer, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is licensed in 53 states and territories. Securities products and services referenced herein are provided by Apex Clearing Corporation. FINRA BrokerCheck reports for Apex Clearing Corporation are available at: http://www.finra.org/brokercheck.