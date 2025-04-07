Grammarly Expands Authorship to Microsoft Word, Empowering More Students With Transparent AI Attribution

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at the ASU+GSV Summit, Grammarly, the trusted AI assistant for communication and productivity, announced that Authorship will be available in beta in Microsoft Word and generally available in Google Docs later this month, along with enhanced features for analytics, citations, and AI and plagiarism detection. Authorship is a student-first process tracker that lets users show which parts of a document were human-created, AI-generated, or AI-edited.

“Authorship works everywhere students write, and it’s credible because the reports can’t be manipulated, making it both student- and educator-friendly,” said Jenny Maxwell, Head of Grammarly for Education. Share

The majority of higher education leaders (89%) estimate that at least half of their students use AI tools for coursework, yet according to another survey, 80% of instructors do not find their institutional AI guidelines comprehensive. This disparity highlights the continuing challenges that AI usage presents to the education industry and the opportunity for Authorship to support students and educators in scaling transparent writing in the AI era.

In just six months during its beta in Google Docs, over 3 million Authorship reports have been generated, averaging 41,000 daily during peak academic periods. Now moving to general availability in Google Docs and expanding to Microsoft Word, Authorship provides students with transparent tracking across virtually all long-form writing platforms. Grammarly’s presence across 500,000 apps and websites allows students to provide detailed documentation of their writing process, including precise information about when and how AI assistance was used throughout their work.

When used via the desktop application, Authorship's quality is enhanced because of its unique ability to provide high-quality and detailed text attribution across both web and desktop sources where Grammarly is enabled.

The following new features will be available in Authorship:

Authorship analytics: Aggregated insights from student papers, providing Grammarly for Education customers with new visibility into how students are leveraging generative AI and other external sources in their assignments. Available for institutional customers.

Aggregated insights from student papers, providing Grammarly for Education customers with new visibility into how students are leveraging generative AI and other external sources in their assignments. Available for institutional customers. Speedy citations: Pre-formatted citations from Authorship reports can be copied and pasted into documents with one click when external sources, including AI-generated sources, are used. Available for Grammarly Pro, Grammarly for Education, and Grammarly Enterprise customers.

Pre-formatted citations from Authorship reports can be copied and pasted into documents with one click when external sources, including AI-generated sources, are used. Available for Grammarly Pro, Grammarly for Education, and Grammarly Enterprise customers. Access to AI and plagiarism detection: AI and plagiarism detection results will be available directly within Authorship reports for Grammarly Pro, Grammarly for Education, and Grammarly Enterprise customers. Grammarly Free users will still be able to access basic Authorship functionality.

Grammarly will continue improving Authorship for students and faculty, with plans to launch an assignment integration within learning management systems this fall, in time for the 2025–26 academic year.

“Authorship works everywhere students write, and it’s credible because the reports can’t be manipulated, making it both student- and educator-friendly,” said Jenny Maxwell, Head of Grammarly for Education. “We’ve seen faculty who embrace their students’ use of AI require that they use Authorship to ensure academic integrity and mutual visibility. It’s a win-win for both parties.”

“Authorship has tremendous potential for higher education as we try to navigate the challenges and opportunities of AI,” said Nathan Fayard, Assistant Professor of English at Indiana Wesleyan University. “Not only does Authorship help ensure students are actually doing their work, but it can also protect students from false-positives on AI detectors, giving them a way to document where the different parts of their work came from.”

Grammarly for Education is now available in AWS Marketplace

Currently serving over 3,000 educational institutions, Grammarly is expanding its educational support further, with Grammarly for Education now available in AWS Marketplace. Educational institutions using Amazon Web Services (AWS) can now access Grammarly’s AI writing tools directly through their existing AWS account. This availability simplifies the process for schools to provide students with writing assistance tools, allowing them to purchase and manage Grammarly licenses through the same platform they may use for other educational technology resources.

Learn more:

Grammarly Authorship will be available via Grammarly for Windows and Mac applications in late April. Authorship is available to all users, with advanced features for Grammarly Pro, Grammarly for Education, and Grammarly Enterprise customers.

For more on Grammarly for Education, visit grammarly.com/edu.

About Grammarly

Grammarly is the trusted AI assistant for communication and productivity, helping over 40 million people, 3,000 educational institutions, and 50,000 organizations do their best work. Companies like Atlassian, Databricks, and Zoom rely on Grammarly to brainstorm, compose, and enhance communication that moves work forward. Grammarly works where you work, integrating seamlessly with over 500,000 applications and websites. Coda, the maker of powerful AI productivity tools, is now a part of Grammarly. Together they are redefining collaboration and transforming how we get work done. Learn more at grammarly.com/about.