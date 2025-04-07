Pershing Square Extends Standstill with Howard Hughes Holdings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pershing Square Holdco, L.P. (“Pershing Square”), the parent holding company of Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. (“PSCM”), today announced that PSCM has further extended the term of its standstill agreement with Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) (“HHH”) to facilitate ongoing discussions regarding the proposal previously announced by Pershing Square on February 18, 2025 and potential alternatives. On April 5, 2025, the term of the standstill agreement was extended from 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 7, 2025 to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 15, 2025.

There can be no assurance that the foregoing will result in any particular outcome, and Pershing Square does not intend to comment further on these matters until Pershing Square determines that additional disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

Pershing Square is the parent holding company of PSCM, a New York-based SEC-registered investment advisor to investment funds.