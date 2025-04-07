ADDING MULTIMEDIA Altus Capital Partners Together With Centerfield Capital and ALM Management Acquire ALM Positioners, Inc.

WILTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altus Capital Partners, Centerfield Capital Partners, and the Company’s senior leadership team announced today the acquisition of ALM Positioners, Inc. (“ALM” or the “Company”), a provider of automated positioning equipment used by leading manufacturers to hold, rotate, and precisely position workpieces during welding, assembly or other fabrication processes. The Company provides custom-built solutions and has a broad portfolio of branded standard products for the industries it serves. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ALM’s products directly support the U.S. manufacturing sector and help facilitate re-shoring initiatives by enhancing the safety and efficiency of a wide variety of production processes. Share

Headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois, ALM’s product solutions are used to meet critical requirements in manufacturing, production, and R&D. The Company offers technologically advanced solutions that address weight capacity, lift speed, rotation torque capacity, and speed, as well as an intuitive interface. With a long history of operational excellence, ALM has a track record of successfully commercializing its proprietary and customized systems tailored to each customer’s specific needs. ALM’s experienced management team will remain unchanged.

Pat Pollock, ALM’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are extremely excited about the opportunity to work with Altus Capital Partners to accelerate growth and create additional value for our customers. Combining our history, assets, and people with the investment and energy of Altus Capital Partners gives all of us at ALM a great feeling of optimism for the future.”

Greg L. Greenberg, Senior Partner of Altus Capital Partners, commented, “Altus is pleased to partner with a globally recognized manufacturer of technology-advanced automated positioning equipment used by manufacturing companies, and we look forward to working alongside ALM’s management team to support its growth plans. We recognize and value management’s capabilities in our partnership as it aligns with our investment strategy to grow and continue to strengthen the company’s industry position and end-market diversification.”

Thomas R. Groh, Partner of Altus Capital Partners, said, “ALM’s products directly support the U.S. manufacturing sector and help facilitate re-shoring initiatives by enhancing the safety and efficiency of a wide variety of production processes. Altus is focused on investing in the U.S. manufacturing sector, so ALM is an ideal partnership for us. We are looking forward to partnering with the ALM team and its talented employees to continue to drive strong sales and support their long-term growth initiatives.”

Faraz Abassi, Managing Partner of Centerfield, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Altus on investing in another exciting manufacturing business. We strongly believe in ALM’s differentiated value proposition and look forward to further supporting its future growth. We have a long history with Altus and this investment represents a continuation of our successful partnership. We are extremely impressed with the management team at ALM and look forward to tracking the Company’s future success.”

About Altus Capital Partners

Altus Capital Partners is a private equity firm that makes control investments in middle-market niche manufacturing businesses. Our exclusive focus on the U.S. manufacturing sector provides us with a unique understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by companies in the sector. We employ a patient and thoughtful investment approach, seeking to partner with the management teams of our operating companies to drive growth. For more information, please visit www.altuscapitalpartners.com.

About Centerfield Capital Partners

Centerfield is a provider of capital to lower middle market companies. We work closely with financial sponsors, management teams, and business owners who seek strategic capital to build companies and create value. The capital we provide is used to finance change of control transactions, recapitalizations, add-on acquisitions, or growth initiatives. For more information, please visit www.centerfieldcapital.com.

About ALM

ALM Positioners, Inc. provides technologically advanced positioning solutions that enhance manufacturing safety and efficiency. Positioners enable workers to safely increase their handling efficiency while eliminating hazardous conditions on the manufacturing floor. For more information on ALM, please visit www.almmh.com.