Project Managers Empowered to Drive Impact through New Joint Venture

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading authority for project professionals, has signed an agreement to establish a new joint venture with Green Project Management (GPM), a pioneer in sustainable and regenerative project management. Under the terms of the agreement, the assets developed by GPM to support project professionals with sustainable project management will be transferred to the new joint venture, in which PMI now owns a majority stake. These assets include standards, guides, tools, frameworks, learning and certifications. GPM will retain its research and advisory activities, a minority stake in the joint venture for at least the next 5 years, and will actively contribute to the new venture’s thought leadership and content.

The new joint venture comes at a pivotal moment. While regulatory signals continue to evolve, the imperative for sustainable environmental, social and economic development remains. For project professionals, this represents a powerful opportunity to drive positive impact. Even beyond projects focused explicitly on sustainable transformation, PMI research shows that any project that is aligned to social good is nearly twice as likely to succeed — yet only 22% of projects today meet that standard. This highlights a significant opportunity for the new venture to provide a clear, actionable roadmap for implementing sustainability effectively across sectors.

Project professionals are uniquely positioned to harness their skills and leadership to embed sustainability into every stage of the project lifecycle — and to lead the way in delivering meaningful, lasting change.

“Sustainability transformation is one of the biggest challenges of our time — and it won’t happen without projects. This joint venture is about placing project professionals at the center of that transformation,” said Pierre Le Manh, PMP, President & CEO of PMI. “With GPM’s certifications, learning programs and standards now brought into a joint venture fully integrated into the PMI organization, we are in a strong position to help our community turn good intentions into meaningful, measurable action — across industries and on a global scale — by leveraging PMI’s ecosystem of professionals, corporate partners, academic institutions, training organizations and governments. Our goal is to make sustainability practical at the project level and to equip professionals and organizations to lead their own sustainability journeys toward a more resilient and prosperous future.”

Through this joint venture, PMI will integrate GPM’s sustainability-driven certifications, frameworks, and tools — including the GPM® P5 Standard for Sustainability in Project Management and the Sustainability Competence Standard — into its learning ecosystem and global community platforms. These resources provide clear, actionable guidance for professionals seeking to assess, measure and continuously improve the sustainability performance of their projects.

“The future of project management must move beyond delivering outputs,” said Joel Carboni, Founder of GPM and a pioneer in sustainable project management. “Projects must play a critical role in generating prosperity, restoring ecosystems and building more equitable communities. This joint venture brings us closer to making sustainability and regeneration core to the profession.”

PMI and GPM have built a strong relationship over the years. Since 2022, PMI has offered GPM’s Sustainable Project Management (GPM-b™) certification course to its global community, and GPM content has been integrated into PMI Infinity, PMI’s AI-powered knowledge platform. This new collaboration marks a significant step forward — enabling both organizations to deepen their impact and advance their shared mission of elevating the world through projects.

About Project Management Institute

PMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organizations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time. Connect with us at www.pmi.org, linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, on Instagram @pmi_org, and on TikTok @PMInstitute.

About Green Project Management (GPM)

Green Project Management (GPM) is a global organization that advocates for sustainability in project management and business. With internationally recognized standards, certifications, and learning resources, GPM helps professionals and organizations design and deliver projects that are not only efficient and effective, but also ethical and regenerative. Connect with GPM at www.gpm.org, linkedin.com/company/gpmglobal, and on Instagram @gpm.global.

