Civic Marketplace, the Alliance for Innovation, and Edge Public Forge Strategic Alliance to Redefine Public Procurement at Scale

ABILENE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Civic Marketplace, the leading platform for local government purchasing, today is announcing a landmark partnership with Edge Public, a subsidiary of Buyers Edge Platform, the largest group purchasing organization (GPO) in the U.S., to unlock faster, smarter, and fully compliant procurement pathways for public agencies nationwide, with the Alliance for Innovation (AFI) Cooperative purchasing program as the lead agency.

At a time when governments are being asked to deliver more with fewer resources, this collaboration brings together Edge Public’s sourcing and supply chain expertise, Civic Marketplace’s AI-powered marketplace platform, and the Alliance for Innovation’s trusted role as Lead Agency. The result: a modern procurement experience designed for public sector speed, compliance, efficiency, and transparency at scale.

“This is a major step forward for public sector innovation,” said Troy Riggs, Executive Director of AFI. “This partnership creates a clear path for our members to purchase with confidence, reduce administrative complexity, and focus more of their time and resources on delivering meaningful outcomes for their communities.”

Darin Atteberry, President of the AFI Board of Directors, echoed Riggs, saying, “At AFI, we believe that innovation must be actionable to be meaningful. This partnership is about more than contracts - it’s about helping local governments navigate complexity and redirect energy where it belongs: on mission-driven work. By collaborating with trusted partners like Civic Marketplace and Edge Public, we’re creating smarter systems that allow public servants to do what they do best, which is serve their communities.”

“Edge Public brings deep experience and integrity to the procurement process,” said Ron Holifield, President of Civic Marketplace. “Together, we’re making it dramatically easier for agencies to access trusted contracts and deliver results.”

Through this partnership, Civic Marketplace will host a growing portfolio of competitively sourced cooperative contracts managed by Edge Public and awarded by AFI. These contracts span essential categories such as:

Office Products : Streamline office supply procurement with a centralized contract, ensuring consistent quality, fast delivery, and government-compliant pricing across all departments.

Streamline office supply procurement with a centralized contract, ensuring consistent quality, fast delivery, and government-compliant pricing across all departments. Maintenance, Repair, and Operations : Access tools, hardware, and repair essentials through a trusted contract that eliminates delays, ensures quality, and simplifies compliance for urgent facility needs.

Access tools, hardware, and repair essentials through a trusted contract that eliminates delays, ensures quality, and simplifies compliance for urgent facility needs. Building Materials & Supplies : Ensure timely and compliant access to quality building materials with a streamlined contract that eliminates supplier juggling, bid delays, and procurement complexities.

Ensure timely and compliant access to quality building materials with a streamlined contract that eliminates supplier juggling, bid delays, and procurement complexities. Automotive Parts & Supplies : Minimize fleet downtime with a streamlined contract providing fast access to vetted automotive parts, equipment, and accessories at local government-negotiated rates.

Minimize fleet downtime with a streamlined contract providing fast access to vetted automotive parts, equipment, and accessories at local government-negotiated rates. Janitorial and Sanitation Products : Ensure consistent hygiene standards with a streamlined contract providing reliable access to PPE, cleaners, and sanitation supplies for public facilities.

Ensure consistent hygiene standards with a streamlined contract providing reliable access to PPE, cleaners, and sanitation supplies for public facilities. Batteries, Power, & Lighting : Ensure resiliency and efficiency with a contract that provides reliable access to batteries, lighting, and power solutions for uninterrupted operations and smarter energy management.

Once awarded, the contracts will be available for immediate use on Civic Marketplace with no new solicitation required, saving agencies time, reducing administrative burden, and ensuring full compliance with bid laws.

“At Edge Public, our mission is to simplify the procurement process and assist government entities in obtaining best value,” said Gary Link, Vice President. “In addition, our Inside Track contract pricing verification tool is a game changer in public sector procurement. We’re excited to launch this partnership with Civic Marketplace and AFI, and deliver contracts that meet real-world needs with speed, compliance, and confidence.”

Unlike traditional procurement tools, Civic Marketplace is built to meet the realities of local government. Agencies can quickly search and compare contracts, access transparent supplier profiles, and engage directly with suppliers, accelerating the delivery of essential goods and services to communities.

“Procurement is one of the most powerful — and overlooked — levers governments have to drive impact,” said Al Hleileh, CEO of Civic Marketplace. “By combining deep procurement expertise, real-time data, volume-based pricing, and cutting-edge infrastructure, this partnership helps public agencies move faster, spend smarter, and deliver better outcomes for their communities.”

To explore active contracts or book a consultation, visit CivicMarketplace.com

About Civic Marketplace

Civic Marketplace is reimagining public procurement for the modern era. Built in partnership with local government leaders, our AI-powered platform helps agencies move faster, unlocking access to cutting-edge solutions, fully compliant cooperative contracts, and a curated network of best-in-class suppliers. Through our partnership with AFI and Edge Public, the nation's largest group purchasing organization, we will enable cities, counties, and public entities to buy smarter, deliver better outcomes, and reinvest savings into their communities.

We believe procurement should accelerate innovation, not block it. Whether you're piloting something new or scaling what works, Civic Marketplace gives you the tools to drive change, stay compliant, and create lasting impact.

About AFI

AFI is a nonprofit association of governments dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence in local government. AFI assists local governments in implementing innovative solutions to enhance efficiency, service delivery, and community impact. The organization emphasizes strategic thinking, emerging technologies, and best practices to equip public agencies with the knowledge and support to address evolving challenges.

AFI offers various programs, including innovation academies, workshops, and a comprehensive knowledge network that allows local governments to share success stories and lessons learned. It hosts annual conferences and webinars that unite municipal leaders, industry experts, and academic researchers to explore trends in governance, sustainability, civic engagement, and operational improvements. By promoting a culture of innovation, AFI empowers local governments to be more adaptive, resilient, and responsive to the needs of their communities, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for citizens nationwide.

About Edge Public

Edge Public is a wholly owned subsidiary of Buyers Edge Platform (BEP), the largest private sector procurement and data organization in the world.

Edge Public is a group purchasing organization dedicated to enhancing value and resources for state and local governments, higher education institutions, K-12 organizations, and non-profits. By providing shared services and supply chain optimization, Edge Public streamlines procurement operations across both public and private sectors. Through corporate pricing structures and supplier commitments, it extends marketing, sales, and administrative support to connect suppliers with non-profit entities nationwide.

Our lead agency contracting model ensures a transparent, efficient, and compliant procurement process that meets regulatory requirements nationwide. Public agencies benefit from competitive pricing driven by collective spending power. Suppliers gain direct access to these agencies through Edge Public’s agreements, eliminating the need for additional competitive solicitations while ensuring compliance with contractual obligations.