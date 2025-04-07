Residential Home Readiness Contracting Specialist Curbio Partners with Innovative Lenders to Provide Flexible Financing Options for Home Sellers

POTOMAC, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curbio Inc., the residential contractor that specializes exclusively in making homes ready for sellers and buyers, has partnered with three real estate transaction lenders as a convenience for those clients that want to finance their home improvement projects. Curbio’s current lender relationships include Notable, HouseAmp, and Finturf.

“Many Curbio clients choose to pay as they go instead of financing their home improvement projects, but for those that are interested in financing and ask us for a recommendation, we refer them to our lending partners,” said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio. “We maintain relationships with multiple lenders in order to give Curbio clients a wide range of options.”

Curbio partners with lenders strictly as a convenience for those clients that want to consider financing options. Curbio does not receive fees from its lending partners.

Curbio is a unique residential general contractor that real estate agents in dozens of U.S. markets recommend to their sellers and buyers. The Maryland-based company provides a broad array of interior and exterior services, from simple repairs, refreshes, and staging to complete makeovers. Curbio is best known, however, for providing “curb appeal” services that traditional contractors overlook and agents demand. As a home readiness specialist, Curbio uses proprietary technology to optimize contractor schedules and keep projects on track. Local Curbio project managers handle scheduling, sourcing materials, and managing projects so that agents and their clients don’t have to.

Curbio has prepared homes for sellers and buyers of thousands of agents from nearly every major real estate brand, including eXp, HomeServices of America, Compass, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, and EXIT Realty. A growing number of brokerages recommend Curbio’s services under their own white label brand names.

For more information about Curbio, visit curbio.com or call 844-944-2629.