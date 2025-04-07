Flatiron Health Announces Strategic Partnership with Massive Bio to Enhance Patient Identification Capabilities and Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flatiron Health, a healthtech company transforming clinical research through technology that integrates research into everyday care, today announced a strategic partnership with Massive Bio, global leader in using artificial intelligence to streamline patient identification and recruitment for clinical trials, to expand patient identification capabilities and improve clinical trial enrollment across the U.S.

“Flatiron Health is excited to join forces with Massive Bio, combining expertise and resources to advance personalized treatment options for cancer patients,” said Michael Bierl, Vice President, Clinical Research Partnerships and General Manager, Europe, Flatiron Health. “By leveraging Massive Bio’s robust network and database, we can continue to utilize our cutting edge tools to empower sites to progress research, enhance workflows and efficiencies, accelerate clinical trace pace while ensuring diverse patient populations have access to life-changing treatments that might otherwise be out of reach.”

This partnership will utilize Massive Bio’s U.S.-based database on a per-study basis. Access to this source will be leveraged to further identify patients who may not currently be enrolled in clinical trials, but are geographically close to an applicable participating site. These patients will be referred to one of Flatiron’s research sites, where they can be onboarded as new patients and considered for potential trial enrollment using Flatiron’s proprietary technology and centralized patient identification services.

“At Massive Bio, our mission is to make access to clinical trials truly patient-centric, ensuring the right patient is matched to the right trial at the right time—no matter where they live,” said Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Massive Bio. “By pairing our AI-driven platform and concierge services with Flatiron Health’s extensive research infrastructure, we can help physicians and care teams expedite trial enrollment, reduce disparities in access, and improve outcomes for more patients.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Flatiron Health to bring our advanced analytics and global network directly to the providers and patients who need them most,” said Selin Kurnaz PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Massive Bio. “Through this partnership, we can streamline the identification process, accelerate enrollment timelines, and ultimately ensure that life-saving therapies reach the patients who stand to benefit the most—faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

This partnership is just one example of Flatiron Health’s continued commitment to supporting clinical trial innovation and ensuring that the right patients are identified for the right trials.

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients’ real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

About MassiveBio

Massive Bio is a global leader in using artificial intelligence to streamline patient identification and recruitment for clinical trials. The company’s innovative platform helps biopharma companies accelerate enrollment by leveraging a comprehensive database of patients across the U.S. and beyond. Massive Bio’s technology-driven approach aims to improve trial efficiency and broaden access to clinical studies for patients worldwide.