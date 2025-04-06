SymphonyAI Advances AI-Powered Insights and Data Unification Capabilities for Media Companies at the 2025 NAB Show

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative AI SaaS products for the enterprise, will showcase the latest advancements in its Revedia platform, to manage, optimize, and predict content revenue and performance at the 2025 NAB Show (April 6 – 9, Las Vegas).

Revedia DataOps is a new suite of transformative AI tools developed specifically for media data operations teams to streamline organizational data pipelines, develop domain-specific AI models, and contextualize data. Separately, the Revedia Content Suite provides business users with instant, AI-driven insights into content performance across FAST, AVOD, TVOD, and traditional TV models. The Revedia Content Suite and the newly introduced Revedia DataOps Suite are seamlessly and securely integrated with Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI Service. Additionally, Media Copilot, the integrated generative and predictive AI-chat based interface of the Revedia Content Suite, makes extensive use of Azure AI Search and Azure API Management.

The Revedia DataOps suite rapidly unifies data with pre-built connectors and offers flexible deployment options for high scalability. DataOps users can leverage foundational AI models and robust machine reasoning capabilities to perform advanced data analysis, build recommendation systems and predictive models, and uncover connections within fragmented data. Tools such as knowledge graphs and collaborative workspaces enable data operations teams to contextualize data, provide user-specific insights to improve decision-making, and develop custom applications.

Media companies can use insights from Revedia DataOps to drive content discovery, identify bottlenecks, monitor real-time changes and trends in viewership, ad strategies, and promotions, and effectively optimize revenue strategy.

The Revedia Content Suite’s enhanced TVOD module integrates point-of-sale (POS) transaction processing and royalty automation to track earnings from digital rentals and purchases. FAST, AVOD, and TVOD modules feature new interactive dashboards that allow users to dynamically customize visualizations with advanced data filters for trend analysis, revenue forecasting, and granular content performance tracking. The upgraded AI title matching function for Revedia Content Suite automatically resolves title discrepancies with a machine learning model that achieves highly accurate match rates without manual intervention.

“We are expanding what the Revedia platform can deliver to media companies, revolutionizing the way they can monetize content,” said Mark Moeder, president of SymphonyAI’s media division. “With the Revedia DataOps Suite and the addition of TVOD support, AI-driven title matching, and interactive dashboards to the Revedia Content Suite, we’re providing an even more comprehensive product set that allows media organizations to optimize content performance across every major revenue model.”

As part of its AI-first strategy, innovative streaming technology and entertainment company Cineverse recently announced that it has selected the Revedia DataOps Suite to unify its content performance and audience insights. The adoption of SymphonyAI’s technology will provide Cineverse with a comprehensive, AI-enhanced view of platform engagement and revenue, allowing the company to optimize its programming and advertising strategies.

“Our alliance with AI innovators such as SymphonyAI accelerates our trajectory as Cineverse continues to execute aggressively on the path to assemble the entertainment industry’s foremost AI technology portfolio targeting the digital streaming segment,” said Tony Huidor, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer of Cineverse. “With Revedia’s advanced AI capabilities, we can unify diverse AVOD, TVOD, SVOD, and FAST viewership data as well as ad-supported and subscription-based revenue data from previously siloed sources to perform AI-based data augmentation and conduct rapid in-depth analysis across all platforms and channels.”

NAB attendees can request a private meeting at https://media.symphonyai.com/nab2025 to learn how SymphonyAI can empower media companies to streamline data, optimize revenue, and maximize their organizational advantage.

SymphonyAI’s presence at the 2025 NAB Show also highlights the company’s ongoing collaboration with Microsoft, which powers the Revedia platform with enterprise-grade scalability and security through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. Revedia will be featured in Microsoft’s experience room in the West Hall (W238LMR).

“Microsoft is proud to collaborate with SymphonyAI to bring next-generation AI solutions to the media and entertainment industry,” said Simon Crownshaw, Worldwide Lead for Media and Entertainment at Microsoft. “The Revedia platform on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service exemplifies how AI can drive operational efficiency, revenue growth, and audience engagement.”

For more information about SymphonyAI’s Revedia products, visit www.symphonyai.com/media.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is a leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 2,500 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. A 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Business Transformation – AI Innovation, SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.