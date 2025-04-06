Imagine Communications Debuts OSI-X at 2025 NAB Show

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the 2025 NAB Show (April 6-9, Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth W2067), Imagine Communications is introducing OSI-X, the latest iteration of the company’s widely deployed OSI™ Traffic and Billing system. Built on a modern technology stack with a fully browser-based UI and cloud-native architecture, OSI-X delivers a streamlined, intuitive user experience designed to meet the needs of North American broadcasters navigating Total TV convergence.

The advancements provided in the OSI-X platform have led Sinclair Broadcast Group to adopt OSI-X as their consolidated platform for traffic and billing across their entire over-the-air footprint.

“We are excited to announce Sinclair's decision to migrate all OTA television stations onto the OSI-X Traffic and Billing system,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and president of Local Media at Sinclair. “This transition is driven by enhancements to security with single sign-on, browser-based access to OSI Traffic and Imagine Communications' full support of the TV Interface Practices standards set forth by the broadcaster consortium. These advancements will streamline our operations and further secure our broadcasting infrastructure.”

OSI Traffic and Billing is one of the core platforms in Imagine’s portfolio, and the company has made continual investment to address evolving business models — enabling the many media organizations that rely on the industry-proven platform to adapt to the changing way people watch TV and maximize profit across all inventory types. With increasingly complex ad operations and mounting pressure for broadcasters to do more with less, OSI-X provides a path forward. Whether deployed in a private data center or in the cloud, the platform offers a highly secure environment and supports a wide range of linear, streaming, and CTV workflows.

JW Linkenauger, SVP of AdTech at Sinclair Broadcast Group, commented, “Imagine Communications is a proven partner that continually invests in enhancement of their OSI-X television platform. Their strong support of TIP and ongoing technological advancements show their deep understanding of the complex ad delivery ecosystem.”

The new OSI-X release builds on its proven predecessor with a redesigned user interface, SAML-compliant single sign-on, and support for cloud or on-prem deployment, giving broadcasters the flexibility to modernize in their own way and at their own pace. With OSI-X, users get the robust functionality they have come to rely on in a secure, scalable, and more accessible environment.

Integrating readily with third-party tools and standards-based platforms, OSI-X provides the core inventory management, traffic, reconciliation, and posting functions required to operate with TVB- and TIP-compliant order management systems, as well as numerous third-party CRM, ERP, and general ledger applications.

“OSI-X reflects Imagine’s commitment to simplifying broadcasters’ ad sales and management operations across linear and digital workflows,” said Imagine Communications CEO Steve Reynolds. “As the industry continues to evolve, we’re giving broadcasters the tools to operate more efficiently, reduce cost and complexity, and prepare for whatever comes next.”

At the 2025 NAB Show, OSI-X will be demonstrated in the Imagine Communications suite at the Encore hotel (April 6-8, Schubert Room). Show attendees can also learn more about OSI-X at Imagine’s West Hall location, Booth W2067 or at imaginecommunications.com/event/nab-2025.

