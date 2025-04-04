Joe Hand Promotions and All Elite Wrestling Launch New Pints and PPVs Program for Commercial Establishments

FEASTERVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joe Hand Promotions, the global leader in live sports viewing for the hospitality market, which includes bars, restaurants, and casinos, and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), today announced the launch of the Pints and PPVs Program.

This program establishes commercial venues as go-to destinations for AEW fans, creating exciting communal viewing experiences and increasing fan engagement. Through Pints and PPVs, any Joe Hand Promotions customer licensed to show AEW events will automatically be part of the program.

Fans can discover destinations hosting Pints and PPVs in their area by visiting OnTapSports.live, the bar and restaurant finder that lists participating establishments, searchable by event and geographic location.

Special Introductory Offers for New Locations

To encourage more venues to participate, establishments that have not previously purchased an AEW event can take advantage of special introductory rates for the next two pay-per-view events: AEW Dynasty on April 6, 2025, and AEW Double or Nothing on May 25, 2025.

Bar and restaurant owners have an opportunity to tap into AEW’s passionate fanbase, drive foot traffic, increase revenue, and create a loyal community of wrestling fans at an attractive rate while building momentum toward AEW All In 2025, one of the biggest AEW events of the year.

Program Benefits

Participating venues in the Pints and PPVs Program will receive:

Point-of-sale materials including posters and banners to promote AEW events.

Potential opportunities to host AEW meetups and traffic-driving events to enhance fan engagement.

Inclusion on the OnTap Sports barfinder, helping fans discover establishments showing these AEW events.

Program mentions on AEW broadcasts and social media

Automatic billing for a hassle-free process.

“With AEW’s explosive growth and passionate fanbase, Pints and PPVs creates a win-win opportunity for bars and restaurants to become go-to destinations for wrestling fans,” said Joe Hand, III, President of Joe Hand Promotions. “We’re thrilled to partner with AEW to bring more venues into the mix and enhance the live viewing experience for fans nationwide.”

Bars, restaurants, and other commercial locations can sign up to be a part of the Pints and PPV program here or you can call Joe Hand Promotions at 1-800-557-4263.

If you are a fan who would like to watch AEW events in the fun community setting of a bar or restaurant, visit https://www.ontapsports.live/bars-pubs/aew-all-elite-wrestling/8507.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on Max. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes AEW Unrestricted, a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.

About Joe Hand Promotions

Joe Hand Promotions brings fan communities from mainstream sports and entertainment into the top corporate and independently owned bars and restaurants, theaters, casinos, and other commercial establishments to provide the best viewing experience outside of the arena. As the commercial content partner for some of the nation’s top live-sports media properties, Joe Hand Promotions is the leader in the out-of-home live sports and entertainment media distribution industry. For over 50 years, Joe Hand Promotions has seamlessly connected commercial establishments with live sports, which has successfully driven traffic and increased revenues, time and time again. The Joe Hand Promotions team is more than the distributor, but also the advisor in this fast-growing industry.