Sherritt Noteholders Approve CBCA Transaction to Extend Debt Maturities and Strengthen its Capital Structure

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) announced today that holders (“Senior Secured Noteholders”) of the Corporation’s outstanding 8.50% senior second lien secured notes due November 30, 2026 (the “Senior Secured Notes”) and holders (“Junior Noteholders” and together with the Senior Secured Noteholders, “Noteholders”) of the Corporation’s outstanding 10.75% unsecured PIK option notes due August 31, 2029 (the “Junior Notes”) approved, at separate meetings of the Senior Secured Noteholders and Junior Noteholders held today, the Corporation’s previously announced transaction (the “CBCA Transaction”) to extend the maturities of the Corporation’s notes obligations and strengthen the Corporation’s capital structure to be implemented pursuant to a corporate plan of arrangement, as amended (the “CBCA Plan”), under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The CBCA Transaction is described in the Corporation’s management information circular dated March 4, 2025 (the “Circular”) and the amendment thereto is described in the Corporation’s news release issued on March 21, 2025.

Holders of approximately 84% of the total principal amount of outstanding Senior Secured Notes were represented at the meeting of Senior Secured Noteholders, with 99.67% of the votes cast in favour of the CBCA Plan, and holders of approximately 80% of the total principal amount of outstanding Junior Notes were represented at the meeting of Junior Noteholders, with 93.75% of the votes cast in favour of the CBCA Plan.

Sherritt and its subsidiary, 16743714 Canada Inc. (together, the “Applicants”), intend to seek approval of the CBCA Plan by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the “Court”) at a hearing currently scheduled for 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on April 9, 2025. Subject to obtaining Court approval of the CBCA Plan and the satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to the implementation of the CBCA Plan, it is expected that the CBCA Transaction will be completed as soon as practicable. Upon implementation, the CBCA Plan would bind all Noteholders of the Corporation.

As part of seeking Court approval of the CBCA Plan, the Applicants will seek a permanent waiver of potential defaults resulting from the commencement of the CBCA proceedings or the steps or transactions related to the CBCA proceedings or the CBCA Transaction, on the terms set forth in the CBCA Plan.

In addition, as described in the Circular, subject to the implementation of the CBCA Plan and the satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to the implementation of the Corporation’s previously announced Subsequent Exchange Transaction (as defined in the Circular), the Company expects to complete the Subsequent Exchange Transaction immediately following the implementation of the CBCA Plan.

This news release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities to be issued pursuant to the CBCA Transaction have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. The securities to be issued pursuant to the CBCA Transaction will be issued and distributed in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Section 3(a)(10) of the 1933 Act (and similar exemptions under applicable state securities laws).

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt’s Moa Joint Venture has an estimated mine life of approximately 25 years and is advancing an expansion program focused on increasing annual MSP production by 20% of contained nickel and cobalt. The Corporation’s Power division, through its ownership in Energas, is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Sherritt’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.

