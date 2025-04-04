HGreg and Polysleep Team Up for an Unforgettable April Fools and Reach 2 Million People

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HGreg and Polysleep hit the mark this year with an original collaborative effort for April Fool's Day. The two Québec companies presented a fictitious product: an innovative pillow for cars, available in child and adult sizes, promising maximum comfort when taking nap breaks on the road.

This unusual product was featured on both companies' websites:

www.hgregoire.com/coussin-mobile

https://polysleep.ca/pages/polysleep-x-hgregoire-carcuddle

“We were thrilled to partner with another renowned Québec company to come up with a unique April Fool’s prank that showcases our combined expertise,” stated Harry Kasparian, Vice-President of Marketing at HGreg. “We were delighted by the interest that consumers demonstrated, and we’re happy that we were able to spark their curiosity.”

“When an opportunity arises to partner with another brand that shares our sense of humour, we don’t think twice,” said Jonathan Ménard, Marketing and eCommerce Director at Polysleep. “It was amazing that so many people fell for the joke, and we’re happy we were able to make them laugh!”

This campaign was launched with great fanfare on the social networks of HGrégoire and Polysleep, whose publications were seen by nearly 2 million people, and which accumulated more than 75,000 clicks on the respective company pages.

About Polysleep

Since 2016, Polysleep has been transforming sleep into a true source of well-being. Designed and manufactured in Québec, our mattresses combine innovation, comfort and support for deep, restorative rest. Because good sleep is essential for a balanced life. Find out more at polysleep.ca.

About HGreg

Established in 1993, HGreg is committed to simplifying the car-buying process through its core values of excellence in customer service, transparency, smart use of technology and a refreshing customer-focused philosophy. Supported by a passionate team of car enthusiasts, HGreg operates dealerships in Québec and the U.S., offering both new and pre-owned vehicles. For more information, visit www.hgregoire.com.