A Bold New Chapter: Magisso Joins Voysey Brands

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voysey Brands is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Magisso, a Finnish design brand celebrated for its innovative and elegant home solutions. This strategic acquisition marks an exciting milestone for Voysey Brands as it expands its portfolio with brands that embody bold innovation, exceptional functionality, and timeless design.

Founded in Finland in 2008, Magisso has captivated the global market with its innovative and elegant home solutions, each thoughtfully designed to solve everyday problems while adding a touch of surprise and sophistication. From award-winning cake slicers to sleek dining and kitchen essentials, Magisso’s products seamlessly combine functionality with timeless design, making them both practical tools and conversation starters.

The decision to acquire Magisso was driven by its unique blend of innovation and artistry. "From the first moment I encountered Magisso’s designs, I was inspired by their ability to transform ordinary items into extraordinary solutions," said Marine Antikainen, Managing Director of Voysey Brands. "Magisso doesn’t just create products; they redefine how we interact with our homes, bringing beauty and ingenuity into the everyday." This philosophy aligns perfectly with Voysey’s mission to nurture brands that not only lead their markets but also connect with consumers in meaningful and lasting ways.

By joining forces with Magisso, Voysey Brands aims to expand the reach of this innovative Finnish design brand and introduce its award-winning, problem-solving solutions to a broader global audience. Voysey Brands is dedicated to preserving Magisso’s commitment to clever functionality, timeless elegance, and an element of surprise, ensuring that its core values remain intact while building on its legacy of design excellence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Magisso into the Voysey Brands family and look forward to supporting its growth while staying true to its roots and values,” said Marine Antikainen, Managing Director of Voysey Brands. “Together, we will continue to inspire customers worldwide with products that combine innovation, beauty, and practicality.”

Magisso founders Anssi Hurme and Juhani Sirén shared their confidence in the partnership: “From the beginning, our goal was to create designs that solve real problems while surprising and delighting customers. Voysey Brands is the best new home for Magisso. With Voysey’s resources and vision, we’re excited to see Magisso grow to new heights.” – Anssi Hurme

The acquisition is effective immediately, and Magisso will continue to operate under its esteemed brand name.