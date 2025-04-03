Boxlight and CrisisGo Partner to Strengthen School Safety with Integrated Emergency Notification and Response Solutions

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL)— recognized as one of the top ed-tech companies in the world for innovative solutions that enhance communication and collaboration in educational institutions and businesses—and CrisisGo, one of the industry’s most comprehensive safety and emergency management platform, announce a strategic integration between Boxlight’s ATTENTION! campus and safety communication ecosystem and CrisisGo Safety iResponse via its Safety Forge Program.

This collaboration strengthens emergency notification and response in K-12 schools, ensuring staff and students receive critical safety alerts with speed and clarity. With this integration, emergency notification and response can be initiated by either Boxlight’s ATTENTION! using FrontRow Conductor—a powerful IP-based school communication platform for bells, paging, intercom, PA, emergency alerting, and device management and control— or CrisisGo’s Safety iResponse.

Additionally, silent alert triggers embedded in FrontRow Action! Teacher Microphones, the myFrontRow mobile app, and FrontRow control panels allow staff to discreetly signal emergencies, initiating an immediate CrisisGo alert and response. This multi-layered notification approach guarantees that schools can react faster, coordinate better, and maintain safer environments.

“At Boxlight, our mission is to maximize learning, simplify communication, and elevate safety in schools. Through our partnership with CrisisGo, we are reducing emergency response time and increasing situational awareness. What makes this integration especially impactful is its bi-directional —either systems can trigger critical alerts and communicate across devices, creating a truly synchronized safety ecosystem. This collaboration represents a meaningful advancement in how schools can prepare for and respond to emergencies,” Boxlight Director of Marketing Demetrius Handelih said.

CrisisGo provides a comprehensive school safety and emergency management platform designed to empower districts with proactive safety solutions. Key capabilities include:

Real-time alerting & crisis communication – instantly notify staff, first responders, and key stakeholders.

– instantly notify staff, first responders, and key stakeholders. Threat and behavior management – support early intervention and proactive safety measures.

– support early intervention and proactive safety measures. Reunification & student accountability – ensure seamless student tracking during emergencies.

– ensure seamless student tracking during emergencies. Visitor management & security assessments – enhance school entry security and operational safety.

– enhance school entry security and operational safety. Anonymous tip reporting – encourage a culture of vigilance with discreet safety reporting.

“Through our Safety Forge Program, we are bringing together top-tier technology providers to create a safer learning environment. By integrating CrisisGo with ATTENTION!, we enable schools to ensure instant, clear communication during critical moments—empowering educators and protecting students when every second counts,” CrisisGo General Manager Chris Vuillaume said.

To further support schools districts in funding safety projects, Boxlight offers the Grant Assistance Program, a free grant writing service to help secure federal or state safety-related grants.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch®, FrontRow™ and Mimio®. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, audio solutions, supporting accessories, and professional services. For more information about Boxlight and the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and http://www.clevertouch.com and https://www.gofrontrow.com.

About CrisisGo

Since 2013, CrisisGo has been at the forefront of K-12 school safety, offering an integrated emergency and safety management platform that enhances school security. With real-time alerting, incident management, visitor management, behavioral threat intervention, and reunification tools, CrisisGo provides schools, districts, and organizations with a holistic safety solution. Through CrisisGo’s Safety Forge Program, the company partners with leading technology providers to build a comprehensive safety ecosystem that delivers smarter, faster emergency response. To learn more about CrisisGo, visit www.crisisgo.com.