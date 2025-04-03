Fonon Technologies And ISL Partner To Deliver Cutting-Edge Maintenance Solutions At SEA-AIR-SPACE 2025

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fonon Technologies, a premier marketing and systems integration provider of state-of-the-art laser technologies for material processing and defense infrastructures, is joining forces with Incredible Supply & Logistics (ISL), an award-winning product distribution, mission kitting and third-party logistics (3PL) company, at the Sea-Air-Space (SAS) 2025 maritime exposition. The event will take place at the forum for defense industry leaders and top military decision-makers from April 6-9 at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Maryland Hall #2924.

Hosted annually by the U. S. Navy League, SAS focuses on modern maritime security threats and operations across all warfighting domains, from underwater to outer space. The exposition gathers military leaders, government officials and industry executives from around the world to advance integrated defense strategies and share the latest advancements in seafaring security.

"Our presence at Sea-Air-Space 2025 allows us to directly demonstrate the operational advantages of laser technology in demanding military environments," said Bryan Lee, Vice President of Fonon Technologies. “This event is a fantastic opportunity to expand our industry partnerships and help drive innovation across multiple domains.”

The annual Sea-Air-Space Expo showcases technologically innovative solutions from more than 400 hundred exhibitors driving the future of maritime, naval, and defense operations. It offers numerous networking and business-generating opportunities allowing exhibitors to connect with policymakers, senior military leaders, program managers, and industry decision-makers to build partnerships and spark new opportunities.

At SAS, Fonon Technologies will present its compact pulsed fiber laser system with a weatherproof case, the DefenseTech MRLS Portable Finishing Laser (DTMF-1020). This system addresses critical maintenance needs in the defense sector and is already being used by the US Navy.

Attendees can learn how Fonon Technologies’ DefenseTech systems offer precise solutions for rust mitigation, coating removal, and enhancement of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) processes. Representatives will discuss the company’s full range of industrial-grade laser systems for marking, cutting and welding, which exceed military and industry standards. Designed to tackle the toughest MRO challenges from seabed to space, these systems streamline inventory maintenance with precision and efficiency, as well as operator and environmental safety.

What: Sea-Air-Space 2025

When: April 6-9, 2025

Where: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center,

201 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, Maryland 20745

Booth: Maryland Hall #2924

DefenseTech Laser Cleaning Technology

The DefenseTech product line by Fonon Technologies provides professionals in the seafaring industry sectors with MRO tools for corrosion control. These laser cleaning and conditioning systems streamline the maintenance of critical equipment and enhance operations without damaging the base structures, ensuring operational readiness and prolonged lifespans. For more information, visit https://www.fonon.us.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies is a diversified industrial laser equipment provider serving government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. Headed by a team with extensive expertise in operations in each sector, the company tackles the challenges of defense and government maintenance, repair, overhaul and protection with cutting-edge laser solutions. For more information, visit https://www.fonon.us.

About Incredible Supply & Logistics (ISL)

Incredible Supply & Logistics (ISL) is an award-winning U.S. small business with product distribution solutions and services across industrial, parts, tactical, workwear & IT supply serving the Federal, Defense, Maritime & Space communities globally. The ISL team specializes in supporting government customers and defense contractors with custom supply chain and sustainment solutions, complete Bill of Material (BOM) sourcing, supply consolidation, kitting services, customized third-party logistics (3PL). The company is a TAA, Berry Amendment, and USA-made product sourcing expert. To learn more about ISL visit https://www.incrediblesupply.com.

About the Navy League of the United States

The Navy League of the United States, founded in 1902 with the support of President Theodore Roosevelt, is a nonprofit civilian, educational and advocacy organization that supports America’s sea services: the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and U.S.-flag Merchant Marine. For over a century, the Navy League has been a voice for maritime strength, engaging the public and Congress on the vital role these services play in national security, economic prosperity, and global stability.