AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Progressive Corporation and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of the members of The Progressive Corporation (Progressive) (Mayfield Village, OH) [NYSE: PGR]. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of Progressive, the parent holding company, and all of the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Progressive’s senior unsecured issuances. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) of Protective Insurance Company (Carmel, IN) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, collectively known as Protective Insurance Corporation Group (Protective). AM Best also has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) of National Continental Insurance Company (National Continental) (Bohemia, NY). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings of Progressive reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Progressive maintains the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), albeit by a small margin. The balance sheet strength further reflects the group’s demonstrated financial flexibility, moderate financial leverage and consistent interest coverage. The group’s five-year combined ratio average continues to outperform AM Best’s private passenger standard auto composite despite escalation in the severity of auto losses. These results consistently leverage advanced underwriting and claims-handling technology; particularly a flexible pricing process that incorporates a great deal of granularity. Progressive remains entrenched as one of the top national writers of personal and commercial auto coverage, consistently refining the ERM program for emerging trends and evaluating for any potential shortfalls.

The group reported $8.5 billion in net income in 2024, a considerable improvement from $3.9 billion in 2023. This improvement is primarily driven by stronger underwriting and investment incomes. Also in 2024, the group reported a moderate amount of favorable one-year loss reserve development that benefited overall results. In 2024, the group reported its second-best combined ratio out of the last five years. In addition, the group continues to record strong premium growth, reflective of its widespread brand recognition and sophisticated pricing algorithms that incorporate detailed segmentation. More recently, growth was primarily driven by expansion in risk count rather than rate as was observed in prior years. The property segment reported a sub-100 combined ratio for the second straight year, reflective of a concerted effort by management to rebalance and improve rate adequacy within this book of business.

The ratings of Protective reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. Additionally, the ratings reflect the strategic advantages that the group members gain through their affiliation with Progressive.

The ratings of National Continental reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM. Additionally, the ratings recognize the financial strength, infrastructure and technological capabilities afforded as a subsidiary of Progressive.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa” (Superior) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following members of The Progressive Corporation:

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

Progressive Northern Insurance Company

Progressive Northwestern Insurance Company

Progressive Specialty Insurance Company

Progressive Preferred Insurance Company

Progressive Classic Insurance Company

Progressive American Insurance Company

Progressive Gulf Insurance Company

Progressive Bayside Insurance Company

Progressive Mountain Insurance Company

Progressive Southeastern Insurance Company

Progressive Hawaii Insurance Corp.

Progressive Michigan Insurance Company

Progressive Security Insurance Company

Drive Insurance Company

Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company

Progressive Direct Insurance Company

Progressive Marathon Insurance Company

Progressive Max Insurance Company

Progressive Advanced Insurance Company

Progressive Universal Insurance Company

Progressive Premier Insurance Company of Illinois

Progressive Paloverde Insurance Company

Progressive Select Insurance Company

Progressive Garden State Insurance Company

Progressive Express Insurance Company

Progressive Property Insurance Company

Progressive Choice Insurance Company

Progressive Freedom Insurance Company

Artisan and Truckers Casualty Company

American Strategic Insurance Corp.

ASI Assurance Corp.

ASI Home Insurance Corp.

ASI Lloyds

ASI Preferred Insurance Corp.

ASI Select Insurance Corp.

Blue Hill Specialty Insurance Company

Drive New Jersey Insurance Company

Mountain Laurel Assurance Company

United Financial Casualty Company

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for Protective Insurance Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries:

Sagamore Insurance Company

Protective Specialty Insurance Company

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) have been affirmed with a stable outlook for National Continental Insurance Company.

The Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) and the following Long-Term IRs of The Progressive Corporation have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

The Progressive Corporation—

-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 2.45% senior unsecured notes, due 2027

-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 2.50% senior unsecured notes, due 2027

-- “a” (Excellent) on $300 million 6.625% senior unsecured notes, due 2029

-- “a” (Excellent) on $550 million 4.00% senior unsecured notes, due 2029

-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 3.20% senior unsecured notes, due 2030

-- “a” (Excellent) on $400 million 6.25% senior unsecured notes, due 2032

-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 3.00% senior unsecured notes, due 2032

-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 4.95% senior unsecured notes, due 2033

-- “a” (Excellent) on $350 million 4.35% senior unsecured notes, due 2044

-- “a” (Excellent) on $400 million 3.70% senior unsecured notes, due 2045

-- “a” (Excellent) on $850 million 4.125% senior unsecured notes, due 2047

-- “a” (Excellent) on $600 million 4.20% senior unsecured notes, due 2048

-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 3.95% senior unsecured notes, due 2050

-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 3.70% senior unsecured notes, due 2052

