United Digestive Partners with eClinicalWorks to Enhance Patient Experience with AI-Powered Solution, healow Genie

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that United Digestive has selected healow® Genie – a first-of-its-kind, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered contact center solution – for implementation across its practices. The soon-to-be-launched integration will provide patients round-the-clock access to crucial health information through text, chatbot, or voice call. The AI medical receptionist’s role includes arranging appointments, facilitating bill payments, and handling medication refills or referral requests.

This move is aimed at lightening United Digestive’s medical staff's workload, enabling them to concentrate on other important tasks. “Our team looks forward to the enhancements healow Genie will bring to our call center’s efficiency. With over a million annual patient calls, we expect that this technology will allow us to deliver an even higher level of care,” said Dr. Neal C. Patel, CEO of United Digestive. “By leveraging AI call solutions to streamline operations and support our team members, we will ensure faster and more accurate responses to patient inquiries, maintaining the personal connection central to our approach.”

“We are delighted to partner with United Digestive and help them provide high-quality, accessible patient care at their practices,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “The healow Genie AI-powered contact center solution integrates seamlessly with our EHR and provides 24/7 support. It answers patient queries in natural language and automates processes like appointment bookings, prescription management, and referral handling. healow Genie will significantly boost patient engagement by offering after-hours support with next-day follow-up options while improving operational cost efficiency.”

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading provider of comprehensive gastroenterology services across the Southeast, with partner practices in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Many of these practices have proudly served their communities for over 40 years, reflecting United Digestive’s longstanding commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality digestive healthcare. Dedicated to staying at the forefront of gastroenterological care, the organization offers the latest advancements in diagnostics and treatments, as well as a wide range of in-office services. Partner practices participate in most healthcare plans, ensuring care is accessible. Learn more at uniteddigestive.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based Electronic Health Records and Practice Management solutions. In addition, the company helps ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. eClinicalWorks combines innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit eclinicalworks.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow Genie

healow Genie is an innovative, AI-powered contact center solution designed to revolutionize patient communication and broaden access to healthcare information. healow Genie offers 24/7 support, streamlines appointment management, and ensures patients receive timely and accurate information. Its comprehensive features include patient self-service, an intelligent assistant for quick resolution of inquiries, automated after-hours service, and conversational smart campaigns for targeted patient engagement. Fully integrated with EHR, healow Genie aims to improve patient engagement, satisfaction, and operational cost efficiency while providing support in natural language. For more information, visit genie.healow.com.