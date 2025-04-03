Ikon Pass Adds Le Massif de Charlevoix in Quebec for Winter 25/26

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ikon Pass welcomes Le Massif de Charlevoix to the Ikon Pass community for winter 25/26, joining Tremblant in Quebec, for a total of nine marquee destinations in Canada. April 17, 2025, is the last day to score your Ikon Pass at spring’s lowest prices, prices go up and savings end. Ikon Pass now offers access to 62 global destinations and spring skiing at select destinations across North America.

New for 25/26, explore Le Massif de Charlevoix, a Quebec classique. Nestled between the majestic heights of the Laurentian Range and the shores of the Saint Lawrence River, Ikon Pass holders can ski and ride the steepest mountain east of the Canadian Rockies. Le Massif de Charlevoix boasts the highest vertical drop east of the Canadian Rockies, with 53 trails and glades, an average annual snowfall of 254 inches, making it an ideal destination for enthusiasts of all skill levels.

“Canada offers some of the best mountain experiences in the world. The special culture of Quebec adds to the uniqueness of any visit, putting Le Massif de Charlevoix and Tremblant at the top of every Ikon Pass holder’s Bucket List,” said Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer, Alterra Mountain Company.

For the 25/26 season, Ikon Pass holders will have seven-day access to Le Massif de Charlevoix with no blackout dates, and Ikon Base Pass holders will have five-day access with select blackout dates. Le Massif de Charlevoix is available on the Ikon Session Pass.

“Le Massif de Charlevoix is thrilled to welcome Ikon Pass holders to explore Eastern Québec, the rich culture of the Charlevoix region, our exceptional terrain, and the stunning views of the St. Lawrence River,” said Charles-Antoine Choquette, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Groupe Le Massif. “Enthusiasts from around the world visit Le Massif de Charlevoix for a unique and unforgettable experience. We look forward to sharing our mountain’s magic with the Ikon Pass community.”

New Ikon Pass holders may buy now and take advantage of free spring skiing at up to 17 mountains, with immediate access at select destinations. New for 25/26 - upgrade from an Ikon Base Pass and get an extra week of spring skiing at select destinations.

Exclusive Ikon Pass member benefits also include Ikon Pass First Tracks, Ikon Pass Travel, a Protect Our Winters membership, and Peak Perks, including discounts on iconic brands such as The North Face, Blenders and WHITESPACE.

For all Ikon Pass products and pricing, please visit https://www.ikonpass.com/en/shop-passes.

Ikon Pass by the Numbers

Destinations: 62

Continents: 5

Countries: 11

States: 16

Canadian Provinces: 4

European Countries: 5

Total Acres: 269,363

Trails: 7,539

Lifts: 1,697

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, and Snow Valley in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Alyeska Resort in Alaska, Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant and Le Massif de Charlevoix in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort, Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Dolomiti Superski in Italy, Grandvalira Resorts in Andorra, Kitzbühel and Ischgl in Austria, Zermatt and St. Moritz in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United and Arai Mountain Resort in Japan, and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing, the world’s largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of iconic year-round mountain destinations, the world’s leading heli-skiing operations, and Ikon Pass - the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 60 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world’s most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat, Winter Park and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio are Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit www.alterramtn.co.