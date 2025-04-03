RYZE Claim Solutions Acquires Acorn Claims, Expanding Its Claims Management Capabilities

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RYZE Claim Solutions, a leading full-service claims management provider, today announced its acquisition of Acorn Claims, a Springfield, Missouri-based firm specializing in daily and catastrophe claims services nationwide. This transaction further supports RYZE’s position in the industry, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, service excellence, and continued expansion as a part of their previously released M&A strategy.

National claims management provider RYZE Claim Solutions has acquired Acorn Claims, which specializes in daily and catastrophe claims nationwide. The transaction reinforces RYZE's commitment to an M&A strategy that values excellence and innovation. Share

Acorn Claims offers a comprehensive suite of claims management services, including Third-Party Administration (TPA) and its proprietary audit service, Expert Technical Analysis (ETA), which is a dedicated review process to ensure mitigation work is performed to the highest industry standards.

RYZE Executive Chairman Tony Grippa emphasized the strategic fit between the two companies, stating, “Acorn Claims aligns perfectly with RYZE’s mission to partner with middle-market adjusting firms that share our culture and growth objectives. Under the leadership of co-owners Rob Brown and Kirk Belz, Acorn Claims has built a stellar reputation as a premier claims services provider.”

Grippa added, “Rob and Kirk have done an exceptional job growing Acorn Claims into a top-tier firm. We plan to leverage their ETA expertise, combined with our technology, to thoughtfully expand our water mitigation review service offering. Their capabilities in daily and catastrophe claims, along with specialized offerings such as ETA, enhance RYZE’s ability to deliver innovative claims solutions while strengthening the valuable partnerships Acorn has built with its carrier partners.”

Brown expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “RYZE Claim Solutions is an ideal fit for the exceptional team we have built over the past 16 years.” Belz added, “We’re excited to join a forward-thinking company with a national footprint that continuously innovates through cutting-edge technology, such as RYZEQAI.”

Rob Brown and Kirk Belz will join the RYZE management team.

About RYZE Claim Solutions

RYZE Claim Solutions is a national provider of claims services for insurance carriers and managing general agents. Its latest innovation, RYZEQAI, is an AI-powered quality assurance tool that enhances accuracy by minimizing manual errors and optimizing workflows. RYZE offers a full suite of outsourcing solutions, including field and virtual adjusting, third-party administration, alternative dispute resolution, large loss management, and flood claims services. Visit: https://ryzeclaims.com.

About Acorn Claims

Founded in 2009, Acorn Claims is a full-service claims management firm specializing in daily claims, catastrophe claims, and third-party administration services.

Visit https://acornclaims.com.