OrthoCare Georgia Opens Its Doors, Bringing Personalized Orthopedic Care to Atlanta

RIVERDALE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlanta’s orthopedic landscape is about to change for the better. OrthoCare Georgia, a private orthopedic practice founded by renowned surgeon Dr. Timothy Ghattas, is officially open and welcoming new patients.

After years in a large private practice, Dr. Ghattas recognized the need for a more personalized approach to orthopedic care—one that prioritizes direct surgeon access, customized treatment plans, and a warm, patient-focused experience.

“A good physician treats the disease, but a great physician treats the person who has the disease,” says Dr. Ghattas. “At OrthoCare Georgia, we are bringing that philosophy to life by offering high-quality, compassionate care that helps patients get back to what matters most, whether it’s chasing after their kids, hitting the golf course, or simply moving without pain.”

World-Class Expertise, Close to Home

With over 4,000 successful surgeries performed, fellowship training in sports medicine, joint reconstruction, and cartilage restoration, and experience treating professional athletes—including serving as an assistant team physician for the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets—Dr. Ghattas brings world-class expertise to every patient he sees.

OrthoCare Georgia specializes in:

Minimally invasive joint replacements, including hip, knee, and shoulder

Sports medicine and injury recovery, including ACL, MCL, and rotator cuff repairs

Non-surgical arthritis management, including injections and therapy

Personal injury and workers' compensation care

Advanced spine treatment for neck and back pain

A New Standard of Orthopedic CARE

The foundation of OrthoCare Georgia is built on CARE:

✔ Compassion – Every patient is treated like family.

✔ Accessibility – Direct access to a highly skilled orthopedic surgeon.

✔ Recovery-focused – Prioritizing long-term healing and movement.

✔ Expertise-driven – 15+ years of experience with a focus on cutting-edge treatment.

OrthoCare Georgia’s patient-first approach ensures appointments aren’t rushed, treatment is tailored, and every individual is supported throughout their recovery journey.

Now Accepting Appointments

OrthoCare Georgia is now welcoming new patients. The practice accepts most major insurance plans and offers both in-person and telehealth consultations for added convenience.

OrthoCare Georgia is located at:

33 Upper Riverdale Rd, Suite 121, Riverdale, GA 30274

To schedule an appointment, call 470.751.4610, email contactus@orthocaregeorgia.com or visit www.orthocaregeorgia.com.