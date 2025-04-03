Onea Care joins forces with BorderPlus to bring skilled nurses to Germany.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Germany faces a critical nursing shortage, with a projected deficit of 150,000 nurses by 2025 and a target of 500,000 recruits by 2030. To address this challenge, BorderPlus, a leading workforce mobility platform, has partnered with Onea Care to ethically recruit, train, and integrate highly skilled nurses into Germany’s healthcare system. As part of their commitment to global workforce mobility, BorderPlus has committed $10 million in M&A initiatives.

There are 29 million trained nurses worldwide, and one in eight is eager to work abroad. However, many face severe challenges. BorderPlus is changing this by ensuring fair, transparent, and structured migration pathways. BorderPlus specializes in preparing nurses for international careers through its finishing school, which offers intensive language training, cultural orientation, and professional development to ensure nurses can seamlessly integrate into German medical institutions.

To strengthen this initiative, BorderPlus has partnered with Onea Care, a trusted German healthcare recruiter committed to fair hiring, ensuring access to skilled professionals for German healthcare institutions while maintaining high ethical standards.

Ayush Mathur & Mayank Kumar, Co-Founders of BorderPlus, stated, “Our partnership with Onea Care reflects our commitment to supporting Germany’s healthcare system through ethical, structured pathways. By prioritizing transparency and workforce sustainability, we aim to benefit both German healthcare providers and internationally trained nurses. We will continue expanding collaborations to address workforce shortages with responsible recruitment practices.”

Leon Bauer, Founder of Onea Care and a member of Germany’s Fair Recruitment Board, echoed this sentiment: “Our collaboration with BorderPlus enables us to provide well-trained, internationally qualified nurses to meet Germany’s growing demand. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for fair, transparent hiring in healthcare.”

This partnership marks a significant step in addressing Germany’s nursing shortage through ethical, sustainable recruitment. By combining BorderPlus’ workforce mobility expertise with Onea Care’s strong industry presence, the collaboration ensures that hospitals and healthcare providers gain access to highly skilled, internationally trained nurses—laying the foundation for a resilient and future-ready healthcare workforce in Germany.

About BorderPlus:

BorderPlus is a workforce solutions platform focused on enabling professionals to build international careers. With a specialized emphasis on healthcare workers, BorderPlus provides language training, skill development, visa assistance, and employment opportunities through their finishing school to facilitate seamless transitions into global job markets.

About Onea Care:

Onea Care is a staffing and business consultancy specializing in the recruitment of nurses in countries outside the EU. On behalf of our German clients, they purposefully seek new staff for the healthcare sector, train these in their native countries with the help of our cooperation partners and oversee the whole recognition process. Onea Care is involved in "fair recruitment" of candidates and has been awarded the "Fair Recruitment Healthcare Germany" quality seal, ensuring a transparent and ethical recruitment process for healthcare professionals.