GoodRx Introduces New E-commerce Experience for Retail Pharmacies

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S., today announced a new e-commerce experience for retail pharmacies that improves how consumers get their medications via the GoodRx platform. The company is launching the experience with Midwest-based retailer Hy-Vee.

Now, when a person searches for their medication on GoodRx and selects Hy-Vee as their preferred pharmacy, the system will check for medication inventory, validate their prescription, and enable them to pay online before picking up their prescription in-store. This is part of GoodRx’s broader strategy to deliver digital innovation that streamlines the prescription purchasing process for consumers while supporting retail pharmacy efficiency and profitability.

“Today’s interactions at the pharmacy counter are often fraught with friction points, both for pharmacists and consumers,” said Wendy Barnes, President and CEO of GoodRx. “We understand the need to develop innovative solutions that make it easier for people to get their medications, and are working with retailers and pharmaceutical manufacturers to modernize the online experience so we can help remove the strain on all sides. There are many ways that we can leverage our e-commerce solution to help industry stakeholders improve profitability and drive innovation in the prescription experience.”

How the e-commerce experience works:

Checks inventory: When a consumer searches for a medication, GoodRx checks if it is available at the pharmacy and can be purchased online.

When a consumer searches for a medication, GoodRx checks if it is available at the pharmacy and can be purchased online. Validates prescription: GoodRx confirms the consumer’s prescription is on file and being filled to support a seamless pick-up experience at the pharmacy counter.

GoodRx confirms the consumer’s prescription is on file and being filled to support a seamless pick-up experience at the pharmacy counter. Completes order: The consumer pays the GoodRx price online via credit card or can select the pay-over-time option.

As healthcare grows more complex and costly, GoodRx is working to make it easier for consumers to save time and money when filling medications. The launch of this online functionality responds to the shift toward more digitally integrated retail experiences for consumers, healthcare professionals (HCPs), and retail pharmacies. For consumers and HCPs, this platform can help simplify the prescription validation process and integrate seamless payment and fulfillment options, facilitating smoother medication management. For retail pharmacy partners, it streamlines pharmacists' workflows and offers a user-friendly online experience, with the goal of driving customer growth.

“This innovative solution with GoodRx will streamline the pharmacy process and make it easier for patients to get their prescriptions at Hy-Vee,” said Angie Nelson, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Using this new online experience will help patients manage their costs more effectively and enhance the overall pharmacy experience for both patients and our pharmacy staff.”

GoodRx first announced its e-commerce solution last fall with the launch of a direct-to-consumer shopping experience with Opill, the first over-the-counter birth control pill. Consumer health and pharmaceutical brands looking to provide a frictionless experience for consumers can integrate their offerings directly within the GoodRx platform utilizing the functionality. GoodRx’s e-commerce capability helps bridge online consumer engagement with prescription fulfillment, and shows GoodRx’s commitment to removing friction from the system and simplifying the healthcare journey for patients throughout the U.S.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S., used by nearly 30 million consumers and over one million healthcare professionals annually. Uniquely situated at the center of the healthcare ecosystem, GoodRx connects consumers, healthcare professionals, payers, PBMs, pharma manufacturers, and retail pharmacies to make saving on medications easier. By reducing friction and inefficiencies, GoodRx helps consumers save time and money when filling prescriptions so they can get the care they deserve. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped Americans save over $85 billion on the cost of their medications.

