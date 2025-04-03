Midwestern Securities and YCharts Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost Advisor Efficiency and Client Engagement

CHICAGO & PEORIA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YCharts, a leading investment research and client engagement platform, is thrilled to announce a strategic enterprise partnership with Midwestern Securities, a trusted partner to community banks and financial institutions. This collaboration provides Midwestern Securities’ advisors with full access to YCharts’ robust suite of tools and integrations, streamlining operations, enhancing client engagement, and enabling seamless portfolio management across the organization.

With its integration with Black Diamond, YCharts provides Midwestern Securities advisors with a unified solution for portfolio management, model delivery, and proposals. This partnership allows advisors to reduce time spent on operational tasks, enabling them to focus on deepening client relationships, attracting new business, and fostering long-term organic growth.

Enterprise-Wide Access to YCharts

This partnership ensures Midwestern Securities retains robust research capabilities and provides its advisor teams with a uniform but customizable client engagement platform.

YCharts will enable Midwestern Securities advisors to:

Import client data from Black Diamond, enabling advisors to centralize portfolio management and delivery, streamline workflows, and ultimately improve the advisor-client experience. By eliminating inefficiencies, advisors can save time, enhance client relationships, and drive AUM growth while aligning with Midwestern Securities’ strategies.

enabling advisors to centralize portfolio management and delivery, streamline workflows, and ultimately improve the advisor-client experience. By eliminating inefficiencies, advisors can save time, enhance client relationships, and drive AUM growth while aligning with Midwestern Securities’ strategies. Create customizable, compliance-approved reports and proposals using over 30 templates or fully customized alternatives. These tools empower advisors with uniform yet flexible reporting options for meaningful client conversations.

using over 30 templates or fully customized alternatives. These tools empower advisors with uniform yet flexible reporting options for meaningful client conversations. Conduct efficient market and economic research with YCharts’ advanced analytics. This enables advisors to deliver informed, data-driven insights that strengthen their ability to meet client needs.

“We are thrilled to partner with YCharts to provide our advisors with a comprehensive suite of tools that streamlines operations and enriches client interactions,” said Cassie Taraboletti, COO at Midwestern Securities. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering advisors to focus on building meaningful client relationships and delivering exceptional financial solutions.”

“Midwestern Securities has built a remarkable legacy of serving community banks and financial institutions with dedication and expertise,” said John Vander Vennet, Chief Revenue Officer of YCharts. “We’re excited to welcome them to the growing network of broker-dealers leveraging YCharts to enhance client relationships, streamline operations, and drive growth.”

About Midwestern Securities

Midwestern Securities, a member of FINRA/SIPC, is an independent, fully disclosed, introducing broker/dealer and an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm specializing in providing turnkey investment services divisions to community-minded financial institutions. The firm’s focus is on growing a non-interest revenue stream for the institution through the investment services division and protecting the institution from customer attrition by helping it become a true full-service financial solutions provider.

About YCharts

YCharts is a leading financial technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform designed to elevate client communications and empower wealth management teams to make smarter investment decisions. With advanced analytics, powerful visualization tools, and comprehensive data, YCharts is built to enhance team cohesion, ensuring uniformity across investment-related workflows and scalable operations. These features make YCharts an ideal solution for large RIAs and wealth management firms looking to maintain consistency in client communication and investment strategies across multiple teams and offices, ultimately driving significant AUM growth.

