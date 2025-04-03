Frazier & Deeter Announces Strategic Growth Investment from General Atlantic

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frazier & Deeter (FD), a globally recognized accounting and business transformation firm, today announced a strategic growth investment from General Atlantic, a leading global investor. The investment also included the participation of PSP Capital Partners and Aksia. FD’s partnership with General Atlantic will help the firm accelerate its multi-year strategic plan, with a focus on continuing to deliver leading client service offerings, talent development, technological innovation and geographic expansion through mergers and acquisitions.

As a Top 50 firm, FD has earned international acclaim in areas such as global mobility, corporate tax, technical audit and attestation and transformational advisory services. Over its 44-year history, FD has also supported closely held businesses, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with a presence across the US, UK and India, FD specializes in industries including life sciences, real estate, technology, healthcare, international services and manufacturing, among others. The firm offers a comprehensive range of traditional and specialized services, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, C-suite strategy and support, forensic accounting, digital transformation, cybersecurity compliance frameworks, accounting advisory and IPO readiness. FD also provides outsourced payroll, bookkeeping and accounting services.

This investment from General Atlantic will enable FD to better serve its clients across key industry segments and geographic regions by providing the capital and resources for critical technological advancements, strategic expansion initiatives, and the buildout of FD’s high-demand service offerings.

“General Atlantic is a valuable growth partner, offering a unique perspective on our industry and the clients we serve,” says Seth McDaniel, Managing Partner at Frazier & Deeter. “This investment positions FD to remain at the forefront of our sector’s evolution as we continue to invest in the technology and tools to best support our clients. As a Top Place to Work in the professional services industry, we remain committed to recruiting and retaining the best talent to enhance our ambitious growth plans, and we’re excited to partner with General Atlantic on this next phase of our journey to bring impactful solutions to market at an expanded scale.”

Jeremy Jones, COO and incoming Managing Partner, adds, “It’s an important and energizing time for the Firm as we work to further deliver more value for our clients as their businesses evolve. We’re focused on continuing to grow our resources to exceed the market’s expectations and guide our clients on their next steps into the future.”

“Frazier & Deeter has established itself as a preeminent accounting, tax, and advisory services firm, and we have been impressed with the firm’s strong operational foundation, client-centric approach, and entrepreneurial culture. We believe Frazier & Deeter is positioned to continue its strong growth, and we look forward to supporting the firm’s leadership, partners and employees to advance the firm’s long-term ambitions,” says Paul Stamas, Managing Director and Global Head of Financial Services for General Atlantic.

Raph Osnoss, Managing Director at General Atlantic, adds, “We are excited to collaborate with the partnership group at Frazier & Deeter to continue building on the firm’s four decades of people-driven success. We believe General Atlantic’s capabilities across technology innovation, human capital development and operations will be additive to Frazier & Deeter as the team continues to focus on the thoughtful expansion of its platform.”

Following the close of the transaction, FD will operate in an alternative practice structure. Frazier & Deeter, LLC, a licensed, global CPA firm will provide attest services, and Frazier & Deeter Advisory, LLC, will provide business advisory, tax, and other non-attest services across its global footprint. Although separately owned and governed, both entities will utilize Frazier & Deeter as their world-wide brand name, allowing partners and professionals to continue collaborating seamlessly and delivering integrated client experiences.

Terms of the transaction are not disclosed. William Blair served as the sole financial advisers to FD, and Vedder Price P.C. and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal advisers to Frazier & Deeter. Paul, Weiss and Dechert served as legal advisers to General Atlantic, and Citizens M&A Advisory served as financial adviser.

About Frazier & Deeter

Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning Top 50, accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, risk advisory, digital, and business transformation services. FD and its family of brands serve clients worldwide, from the Fortune Global 500 companies to growing small businesses. The firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For® and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership. FD is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The firm focuses on investing in relationships to make a difference, in addition to consistently exceeding expectations by supporting evolving needs as businesses grow. Learn more about Frazier & Deeter at www.FrazierDeeter.com.

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global investor with more than four and a half decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 830 companies throughout its history. Established in 1980, General Atlantic continues to be a dedicated partner to visionary founders and investors seeking to build dynamic businesses and create long-term value. Guided by the conviction that entrepreneurs can be incredible agents of transformational change, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector-specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon, and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with and scale innovative businesses around the world. The firm leverages its patient capital, operational expertise, and global platform to support a diversified investment platform spanning Growth Equity, Credit, Climate, and Sustainable Infrastructure strategies. General Atlantic manages approximately $103 billion in assets under management, inclusive of all strategies, as of December 31, 2024, with more than 900 professionals in 20 countries across five regions. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit: www.generalatlantic.com.