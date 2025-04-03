Guardant Health and Bayshore HealthCare Partner to Expand Access to Advanced Precision Oncology Testing in Canada

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Bayshore HealthCare, a leading home and community healthcare service provider in Canada, to offer Guardant’s portfolio of precision oncology tests across the continuum of cancer care through the Bayshore network of clinics in Canada.

Bayshore HealthCare provides care to over 350,000 Canadians annually (excluding Quebec), and the agreement will significantly expand access to advanced cancer testing tools for its providers and patients. Bayshore’s clinics will offer Guardant360® tests to inform therapy selection in advanced cancer, the Guardant Reveal™ blood test for minimal residual disease (MRD) detection and recurrence monitoring in early-stage cancer, and the Shield™ blood test for colorectal cancer screening.

“Guardant Health is proud to partner with Bayshore HealthCare in fulfilling their mission to provide better outcomes for patients,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant chairman and co-CEO. “This partnership will give their physicians access to the latest molecular profiling technology to provide a more complete view of cancer, helping them to develop optimal personalized care plans for their patients, improve outcomes and reduce the number of lives lost to cancer.”

“Providing customized care plans for our clients is central to Bayshore Healthcare’s mission,” said Karl Frank, Divisional Director, Bayshore Specialty Rx. “This partnership will enable our healthcare providers to utilize Guardant’s precision oncology testing to help detect cancer earlier, develop a targeted treatment program for each individual, and better monitor each patient’s response to therapy, with the goal of elevating our care for patients living with cancer.”

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

About Bayshore HealthCare

Bayshore HealthCare is a Canadian-owned company and one of the country's leading home and community healthcare service providers. The company aims to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. With locations across the country, including 80+ home care offices, 11 pharmacies and 100+ community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 19,000 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Bayshore has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006. https://www.bayshore.ca/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and any current and periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.