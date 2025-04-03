AlertMedia Acquires Pyrra Technologies to Deliver AI-Powered Social Intelligence for Corporate Security Teams

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlertMedia, a leading provider of risk intelligence and critical event management solutions, today announced the acquisition of Pyrra Technologies, a pioneer in AI-enabled social media monitoring and intelligence. The acquisition significantly enhances AlertMedia’s ability to help organizations rapidly identify, assess, and respond to nascent and emerging threats to people and assets and reinforces the company’s commitment to providing AI-driven insights for security teams tasked with keeping employees safe.

Founded in 2021, Pyrra enables organizations to detect potential threats on both mainstream and fringe social platforms and emerging digital communities—sources often missed by traditional monitoring tools. Built from the ground up using cutting-edge AI, Pyrra’s platform monitors, analyzes, and categorizes more than 3 billion digital conversations annually, spanning more than 45 distinct social and dark web sources. Using unique search and filtering capabilities, Pyrra customers can then leverage insights to inform a wide range of use cases, from executive protection and event security to brand monitoring and reputational risk.

“Pyrra’s technology is a natural complement to the AlertMedia platform, delivering critical insights into emerging risks and threats to executives, employees, and assets,” said Christopher Kenessey, CEO of AlertMedia. “In today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, comprehensive and actionable intelligence has never been more important, and we’re excited to work with the Pyrra team to continue expanding the breadth and depth of threat intelligence we can provide to AlertMedia customers.”

As part of the acquisition, Pyrra’s co-founders, Welton Chang (CEO) and Eric Curwin (CTO), have joined AlertMedia in leadership roles to further enhance its proprietary AI and continue the development of Pyrra’s technology as part of AlertMedia’s platform. The combined offering, available later this year, will provide customers with a unique, comprehensive risk intelligence solution, delivering unparalleled breadth and depth of coverage in a single, unified platform.

“This is an exciting next chapter for Pyrra,” said Chang, Vice President of Digital Intelligence Solutions for AlertMedia. “We built our platform to give organizations visibility into hard-to-reach corners of the digital ecosystem where threats often originate. Together with AlertMedia, Eric and I look forward to bringing that capability to organizations globally so they can more easily mitigate risks to their people and businesses.”

To learn more and schedule a demo of AlertMedia Threat Intelligence solutions, visit: https://www.alertmedia.com/products/threat-intelligence-and-warnings/

About AlertMedia

AlertMedia helps organizations protect their people and businesses through all phases of an emergency. Our award-winning threat intelligence, emergency communication, and travel risk management solutions help companies of all sizes identify, respond to, and recover from critical events faster and more confidently. AlertMedia supports essential communication for thousands of leading businesses—including JetBlue, Coca-Cola Bottling, and Walmart—in more than 150 countries.

About Pyrra Technologies

Pyrra Technologies is a threat intelligence company that helps organizations detect and respond to emerging risks in hard-to-monitor online spaces. Built by a team of national security and open-source intelligence experts, Pyrra’s platform monitors fringe and alternative digital communities to identify threats early and provides actionable intelligence that enhances security, crisis preparedness, and executive protection efforts. To learn more, visit: www.pyrratech.com