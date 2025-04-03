iConnections Announces Funds4Charity: A Groundbreaking Philanthropic Initiative

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iConnections, the premier platform for connecting the investment management industry, is proud to announce Funds4Charity, an annual event launching on February 26, 2026, at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Building on the success of iConnections’ previous philanthropic initiatives—Funds4Food, Funds4Minds, Funds4Ukraine, Funds4Kids and Funds4Teachers—Funds4Charity represents the next evolution in impact-driven fundraising. Designed to streamline the giving process, this event will unite 100 impactful charities with philanthropists, investors, and industry leaders to create meaningful connections and maximize charitable contributions.

Redefining Philanthropy for Greater Impact

For years, iConnections has been at the forefront of philanthropic fundraising, leveraging its global network to support critical causes. With Funds4Charity, iConnections will now host an annual event dedicated to nonprofit fundraising, ensuring a sustainable, transparent, and high-impact giving ecosystem.

Founding Charity Partners

The inaugural Funds4Charity will proudly launch in partnership with three incredible founding charities:

Big Green, All Hands and Hearts, and the Irie Foundation—each known for their extraordinary missions and track records of real-world impact.

A Vision for Meaningful Giving

Funds4Charity is co-chaired by Ron Biscardi, CEO of iConnections, and Lacey Abbott, Founder of Kono Agency, Inc., bringing together a team of philanthropic leaders committed to transforming charitable giving.

“Funds4Charity is the boldest initiative we’ve ever launched—and it will become the largest cap intro charity event in the world,” said Ron Biscardi, CEO of iConnections. “What began with Funds4Food has grown into a global movement. Funds4Charity is designed to deliver one-on-one meetings between the world’s most impactful philanthropists and charitable organizations, giving nonprofits unprecedented access to the relationships and resources they need to create lasting, measurable change.”

“We are committed to breaking down the barriers that stand between charities and the support they deserve,” said Lacey Abbott, Co-Chair of Funds4Charity. “This event isn’t just about giving—it’s about connection. Our selected charities guarantee personal, weekly updates, allowing donors to feel the true impact of their generosity in real time.”

Host Committee

Funds4Charity is backed by an esteemed host committee of global changemakers, investors, and philanthropic leaders, including:

Petra Nemcová – Co-Founder, All Hands and Hearts

Rahul Moodgal – Director, Parvus Asset Management

Courtney Walsh – Head of Special Projects, Office of Kimbal Musk

Nate Mook – CEO, All Hands and Hearts

Jaivir Singh – Global Lead of Humanitarian Affairs, PwC

Daymond John – Founder & CEO, FUBU, The Shark Group; Humanitarian

Toni Garrn – Founder & CEO, Toni Garrn Foundation; Co-Founder, Super Flea Market

Lauren Singer – Founder, Package Free Shop; Co-Founder, Overview Capital

Slava Rubin – Co-Founder, Indiegogo, Generosity.com, humbition, and Vincent

Irie – Founder, Irie Foundation; Entrepreneur, Entertainer, and Philanthropist

How It Works

Funds4Charity will bring together 100 carefully selected charities, providing them with a dedicated space to connect directly with philanthropists and impact investors. Throughout the event, participating organizations will have the opportunity to showcase their missions and secure high-impact funding through pre-scheduled meetings with engaged donors. The event will culminate in an exclusive gala celebrating the collective impact of the participating charities and their supporters. iConnections is donating logistical support, venue space, and technology to ensure that all resources go directly to advancing the missions of these nonprofits.

Join Us in 2026

Funds4Charity is set to become the world’s largest charitable cap intro giving event, bringing together mission-driven nonprofits with global investors and changemakers. Be part of this historic movement and help us redefine philanthropy. Visit our website to learn more: https://iconnections.io/funds4charity/

About iConnections:

iConnections is a financial technology platform connecting asset allocators and investment managers. The iConnections desktop and mobile app allow allocators to evaluate and engage with relevant managers, who share company information securely on the platform. iConnections hosts its own conferences and powers a myriad of third-party global investor events. iConnections’ vision is to accelerate and inspire investment to advance the world. Visit iconnections.io to learn more.